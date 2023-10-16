Clarience Technologies Bringing its Fus1on Data Platform to Fleets and Investing in Digital Platform Development as Fus1on 2.0 Work Begins

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarience Technologies, a leading provider of advanced safety and performance solutions for the transportation industry, announced today that it is making its Fus1on data platform commercially available to customers external to the company, while concurrently expanding its capabilities as the company already begins work on Fus1on 2.0 – which will expand its digital fleet data platform beyond advanced trailer telematics and toward smart fleet solutions.





“Fus1on is a game-changing solution for the transportation industry. It is not just a software platform, but a digital ecosystem that connects all the data points in the transportation value chain. Fus1on empowers our customers to make smarter decisions, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety,” said Nada Jiddou, Chief Digital Officer of Clarience Technologies.

Fus1on Moving Beyond Advanced Telematics

When it was first introduced in October 2022, Clarience Technologies positioned Fus1on as the digital data and analytics platform that would power the company’s Road Ready advanced telematics solutions. Since then, Road Ready has been steadily migrating customers onto the Fus1on platform, and today the Fus1on platform is powering a majority of the Road Ready customer subscriptions. Clarience Technologies expects all Road Ready customers to have migrated to the Fus1on platform by the end of the year.

Fus1on was designed to do much more than just power the company’s telematics brand. Software engineers designed the digital platform to address an emerging problem in today’s transportation industry – the inability to interpret data and create meaningful insights from disparate fleet data. Today, fleet operators are getting overwhelmed with data coming from everywhere – truck and trailer telematics, repair management platforms, TMS providers, electronic driver logs, Automated inspections, asset lease management systems and more. Until now there has not been a solution on the market that took this fleet challenge head-on.

“Large commercial carriers have been struggling to find meaning in disparate data sources for many years,” said Jiddou. “Even those who invested in their own systems to create the data integrations have realized the difficulty of the task. We saw this as an opportunity to help.”

A Platform Designed to Help Fleets Get Control of Data

With today’s announcement, commercial fleets will have the ability to subscribe to the Fus1on software platform and get better control of their fleet data. The Fus1on platform architecture is designed to unify fleet data generated from disparate systems with ease. Not only can Fus1on show all data in a single pane of glass, but it also connects the dots between the operational, financial and temporal data of the different aspects of fleet operations. Fus1on is also designed to be AI Ready. The platform has AI/ML capabilities that leverage machine learning principles, enabling the platform to learn more about a specific fleet as more data is ingested so that it can generate more meaningful insights over time. Additionally, its architecture can easily integrate predictive or generative AI tools to give the platform additional firepower should it be needed down the road.

Fusion 2.0 Will Bring New Functionalities in 2024

As the Fus1on platform comes to market to fleet customers, Clarience Technologies also revealed it is concurrently expanding its software development team to further enhance the capabilities of its fleet data platform. The company has already started work on Fus1on 2.0, which will offer more features and functionalities to meet the evolving needs of the transportation industry. Details on Fus1on 2.0 will be made available in early 2024.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com

