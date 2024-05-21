Clarience Technologies and ZF Forge New Fleet Data Sharing Alliance

Agreement benefits fleets, equipment manufacturers with comprehensive view of fleet data

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarience Technologies and ZF have announced a strategic alliance to improve fleet performance through comprehensive product performance data sharing. This collaboration will enable both companies to leverage each other’s telematics data from their respective solutions and access component-level data, fostering enhanced operational insights and efficiencies for fleet operators. The announcement was made in conjunction with the opening of the 2024 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, an event that brings together industry leaders and key stakeholders in the transportation industry to discuss the new and emerging technologies that are coming to commercial transportation.





“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic alliance with ZF, as it underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled value to our customers,” said Nada Jiddou, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Clarience Technologies. “By sharing data sources between companies, our analytical models can more quickly find the relevant insights in the data that will drive operational excellence and enhance fleet performance.”

“ZF is pleased to partner with Clarience Technologies in the telematics space making our collective suite of products, services, and related insights available to our shared customer base,” said Benjamin Brown, Vice President and Head of Trailer OEM & Digital Sales, ZF. “Our companies share a common vision to simplify the end-user experience by reducing complexity to OEMs, fleets, and service shops alike which ultimately will help increase efficiency for all involved.”

Under this alliance, fleet customers of Clarience Technologies will gain access to critical information on ZF brands, including WABCO brakes, brake controllers, sensors measuring brake pad wear, and ABS system data. This product performance data will be seamlessly integrated into Clarience Technologies’ proprietary Fus1on platform, the robust software system that powers its Road Ready telematics business today. ZF fleet customers will have access to telematics data originating from Clarience Technologies’ Road Ready trailer telematics solution, along with tire and wheel end health solutions from P.S.I. ZF customers will access data from Clarience Technologies brands through SCALAR, the proprietary fleet data platform developed by ZF.

Commercial fleets are not the only ones who will benefit from this alliance as truck and trailer manufacturers should also expect to gain new insights into fleet performance. By integrating telematics and component-level data from both companies, OEMs gain valuable insights into the performance and health of their vehicles and components throughout the vehicle lifecycle, which will ultimately help OEMs enhance product development, improve design efficiency, and anticipate maintenance needs. OEMs may even be able to leverage this partnership to strengthen aftermarket service and support through enhanced monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions.

The initial phase of integration is projected to be completed by the second half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in advancing fleet management capabilities. Both companies will be exhibiting at the 2024 ACT Expo in Las Vegas May 20-23, 2024. Clarience Technologies is located in booth #3359, and ZF is located in booth #2503.

About Clarience Technologies:

Clarience Technologies is a leading global provider of visibility and safety technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, its companies include Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID, Lumitec, ECCO, Code 3, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Pressure Systems International and Safe Fleet. For more information, visit www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About ZF:

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate as well as enhancing safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector – passenger cars and commercial vehicles – ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems.

With some 168,700 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €46.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Johnson



Clarience Technologies



mjohnson@clariencetechnologies.com

312-375-4964 mobile

Ashley Van Horn



ZF Group



Ashley.vanhorn@zf.com

734-737-8872