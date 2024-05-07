Clarasight and SQUAKE Partner to Enable Data-Driven Carbon Reduction for Business Travel

Strategic Partnership Empowers Businesses to Accurately Plan and Reduce Travel Emissions

BERLIN & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarasight, the leading carbon planning and analysis (CP&A) platform, and SQUAKE, the industry solution for sustainable travel and logistics, today announced a new strategic partnership to empower global organizations to effectively forecast, analyze, and plan carbon reduction initiatives.





Powered by SQUAKE’s API, the integration equips Clarasight customers with detailed carbon emissions data for all business travel activities—air, road, sea, and accommodation—compliant with both national and international standards. This integration incorporates SQUAKE’s advanced methodologies for precise emissions calculations and forecasts, along with Clarasight’s powerful tools and insights. The combination enhances planning, reporting, and predictability of carbon emissions across all levels of the organization, enabling leaders to make well-informed decisions that reduce emissions and optimize financial performance.

“An emerging challenge for enterprise leaders is delivering forward-looking carbon planning with the same rigor and transparency as financial planning,” said Adam Braun, CEO and Co-Founder at Clarasight. “Our partnership with SQUAKE represents a significant step forward in empowering organizations to confidently plan carbon emissions and drive sustainable business travel programs.”

The level of detail provided by SQUAKE’s precise carbon calculations is crucial for developing targeted reduction strategies and assessing the effectiveness of sustainability initiatives. By gaining deeper insights into emissions data, organizations can identify critical areas where emissions can be reduced most effectively and develop highly impactful reduction strategies.

“SQUAKE is excited to collaborate with Clarasight to provide organizations with the tools and insights needed to advance their emissions reduction goals,” said Philipp von Lamezan, CEO and Co-Founder at SQUAKE. “Together, we empower decision-makers to make data-driven choices that drive sustainability and protect business objectives.”

This partnership addresses the business problem many organizations face in aligning their global operations with carbon reduction targets. Clarasight and SQUAKE enable organizations to automate, analyze, and forecast emissions data more effectively than ever by automating carbon calculations and streamlining a traditionally cumbersome, manual process.

For more information about Clarasight and SQUAKE, visit www.clarasight.com and www.squake.earth.

ABOUT CLARASIGHT

Clarasight is reinventing how enterprises close the gap between climate-related intent and action. The company provides leaders across all levels of the organization with a real-time Carbon Planning & Analysis (CP&A) platform to manage emissions plans with the same rigor as they manage their financial plans. Some of the most recognizable companies in the world utilize Clarasight’s software to reliably save costs, protect revenues, and reduce emissions in alignment with business objectives and sustainability goals. Founded in 2021, Clarasight is backed by leading venture capital firms XYZ Venture Capital, Vestigo Ventures, and additional strategic investors. For more information, visit www.clarasight.com.

About SQUAKE

SQUAKE helps companies to achieve their carbon targets and is considered the industry solution for sustainable corporate travel. The SQUAKE Solution Suite performs accurate carbon calculations for all types of activities and automates carbon reductions and/or compensations along the supply chain. SQUAKE holds an ISO 27001 certification for excellent data security management and is TÜV certified as Verified Compensation Provider (TN-CC-020).

Contacts

Press:

Lane Kearney



Corporate Ink for Clarasight



clarasight@corporateink.com