CLARA Analytics to Showcase AI Innovation for Claims Management at Insurance Innovators USA 2023

CEO Heather H. Wilson Panel Presentation to Address How Technology Is Changing the Claims Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, today announced it will showcase the company’s latest innovations at the upcoming Insurance Innovators USA conference, being held April 17-18, 2023, at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. CLARA will demonstrate how their technology helps carriers achieve remarkable ROI while dramatically improving medical outcomes for injured workers.





CLARA Optics automates medical records and legal demands transcription, extraction and organization, highlighting important details about each claim using the latest artificial intelligence technology. Optics is just one product in the company’s suite of technology solutions, leveraging the CLARA AI platform to drive better outcomes for insurers, policyholders and injured workers alike.

Conference attendees will see the newest version of Optics, which uses natural language processing models and advanced machine learning capabilities to ingest incoming claims documents, analyze their contents, and notify claims managers of potential high-risk conditions. Optics provides suggestions that lead to more effective treatment and faster recovery, vastly reducing document review time while providing adjusters with advanced insights in mere seconds.

CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson will be a featured panelist at the conference, providing her unique perspectives on how advanced technology is changing claims management. “AI is actually bringing greater empathy and individual attention to claims management,” said Wilson. “That runs counter to popular conceptions about AI; however, we have seen it over and over again in practice. AI is helping claims managers to focus on what matters most, respond quickly, and identify the best individualized path to recovery for every injured worker.”

The panel discussion will also address the use of AI for straight-through processing and touchless claims along with other digital technologies such as IoT, smart contracts, geospatial analytics, and blockchain.

“There is a lot of fear about AI having a depersonalizing effect on claims,” continued Wilson. “In fact, we have found the opposite to be true. Claims are faster, less stressful, and they produce better outcomes for injured workers. This mission is what drives us to continue innovating for our customers every day.”

As a Gold Sponsor of the Insurance Innovators USA conference, CLARA continues to display its leadership position and commitment to supporting the growing insurtech community.

For additional information, please stop by the CLARA Analytics pod at Insurance Innovators USA, or visit www.claraanalytics.com.

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for commercial insurance carriers and self-insured organizations. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

