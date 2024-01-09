Claim Assist Solutions Brings Together Several Powerhouse Adjusting Firms

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the property and casualty insurance industry continues transforming its operations and technology, carriers increasingly seek ways to offset these investments with a more cost-effective claims-adjusting process without sacrificing quality, accuracy, or service.





In response, several well-known firms have joined forces under an overarching brand name, Claim Assist Solutions, including Allcat Claims Service, Colonial Claims, Lighthouse Claims Service, Parker Loss Consultants, Prestige Claims Service, and QA Claims. All are powered by Claim Assist Technologies, an end-to-end proprietary claim management software platform.

Claim Assist Solutions provides people, process, and technology to leading insurance carriers in the auto, property, flood, and complex and commercial claims industry through its more than 2,000 employees and independent adjuster network of 17,000 licensed contractors.

“ While we’re introducing a new name, our focus within each company remains the same – be the provider of choice for all insurance adjusting needs with a complete set of tech-enabled insurance services that facilitate claims with total accuracy, speed, and quality, which in turn, provides valuable capacity back to the carrier,” said CEO, Sid Carr.

Companies within Claim Assist Solutions will continue to service clients separately; however, the companies will share best practices across human resources, finance, and administration while investing in technology to ensure the highest levels of client satisfaction.

The journey to this announcement began when Trive Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, and Valedor Partners, a Houston-based private investment firm, invested in Allcat Claims Service in 2022. From that transaction, Claim Assist Solutions was able to pursue additional growth investments of claim service companies.

“ Coming under a common name, while maintaining existing brand identities, conveys all the capabilities we can offer across our platform,” said president, Ramon Lopez. “ Together, we service six out of the top 10 P&C insurance carriers. From flood to commercial to your everyday auto or home claim, we can do it all and look forward to helping more clients in the future.”

About Claim Assist Solutions

Claim Assist Solutions is a national technology-focused claims adjusting firm comprised of: Allcat Claims Service, Colonial Claims Service, Lighthouse Claims Service, Parker Loss Consultants, Prestige Claims Service, and QA Claims. The company is powered by Claim Assist Technologies, a proprietary claims management software platform, to provide rapid and highly accurate claims processing through enhanced visibility and real-time communication. Claim Assist Solutions is committed to its brand promise to deliver the best service through high-quality claims handling that, in turn, provides valuable capacity back to the carrier. Operating out of nine locations, the company adjusts auto, property, flood and complex and commercial claims, with the support of its more than 2,000 full-time employees and independent adjuster network of ~17,000. For more information, visit www.claimassistsolutions.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Hirsch



Claim Assist Solutions



(210) 779-8136



rebecca.hirsch@claimassistsolutions.com