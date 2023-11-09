CKE Restaurants International Gains Insights on Customer Experience with GuestXM powered by Black Box Intelligence

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. International (CKE) is excited to announce a new partnership with GuestXM powered by Black Box Intelligence in an effort to gain insights on the company’s customer experience (CX) across their brands, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. CKE owns, operates, and franchises quick-service restaurants around the world and has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and quality products through their global network of franchised restaurants.





In order to measure CX for their international restaurants, CKE needed a solution that could capture feedback from customers across all channels, in multiple languages, and provide powerful analytics to help their teams quickly identify issues and opportunities to improve their steps of service. After evaluating several options, CKE chose GuestXM to streamline their tech stack and gain more actionable insights from a platform purpose-built for restaurants.

“With over one thousand restaurants worldwide we need to have a strong pulse on the brand experience. Our direct customer feedback through GuestXM surveys allows us to ensure that the quality of service and value of our products are always aligned to the broader brand vision, regardless of region or franchise,” said Mike Woida, President International – CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. “With GuestXM, we are able to measure customer satisfaction in all restaurants and identify opportunities across customer experience.”

“After optimizing our surveys, we were able to extract more information with less heavy lifting from our reviewers,” said Karen Reel, Senior Director of CKE International Ops Services & Training. “Not only are we getting a higher volume of reviews, but our completion rates are increasing, giving us more context behind how well we’re delivering on customers’ expectations.”

In a competitive quick-service restaurant segment, CKE’s new CX intelligence and tools will bring true differentiation to the market. “We know that customers want convenience and excellent service,” said Reel. “We’re thrilled to have found an innovative partner who can help us deliver on both fronts.”

About Black Box Intelligence

Black Box Intelligence™, the leading provider of restaurant experience and performance management, has officially introduced its platform to GuestXM. The GuestXM platform provides a new way for hospitality brands to deliver best-in-class experiences by capturing guest feedback from social, review, and survey channels with an extensive natural language processing (NLP) model, transforming every interaction into the right action to help your brand reputation and performance grow. GuestXM serves more than 400 brands, 2.4 million employees, 100,000 restaurant units, and $160 billion in annual sales revenue. For more information, visit guestxm.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, that operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Angus Burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and International footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and more than 35 international markets and US overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

