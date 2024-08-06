CK-12 Founder and Executive Director Neeru Khosla’s Visit to India

Neeru Khosla to Embark on Educational Mission in India

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neeru Khosla, Founder and Executive Director of CK-12 Foundation, is set to embark on a transformative visit to India. During her stay, she will engage with various media outlets, educational institutions, and community organizations to highlight CK-12’s mission of providing free, high-quality educational tools to students worldwide. This visit underscores CK-12’s commitment to reinvesting in future generations through innovative educational technology.

Khosla’s extensive media appearances include:

An interview on India Today News Channel on August 6th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A full feature on Brut’s YouTube/Facebook/Instagram platforms on August 7th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

A session with Startup -Pedia on YouTube/Instagram on August 7th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

A segment on Times of India News Channel on August 9th at 3:00 PM.

An interview with Dr. Sid Warrier on YouTube on August 10th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

A discussion on Prakhar ka Pravachan’s YouTube channel on August 10th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

CK-12’s Founder intends to share knowledge on the transformative power of AI in education including how its AI tutor, Flexi, is providing 24/7 educational support. She will also share her personal story as well as success stories from students who have benefited from CK-12’s resources.

Khosla’s visit to India represents a significant step in CK-12’s mission to democratize education and harness the power of technology to transform lives. Stay tuned for updates on her journey and the impactful conversations she will have during her appearances.

ABOUT CK-12

CK-12 Foundation, founded in 2007, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving student learning outcomes by providing high-quality, free educational resources. Its mission is to empower students, teachers, and parents by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative educational practices. Through its adaptable and personalized learning platforms, CK-12 strives to make education more equitable and accessible to students around the world. CK-12’s flagship AI tutor, Flexi, embodies our commitment to revolutionizing education by offering tailored support and fostering lifelong learning. https://www.ck12.org/

ABOUT NEERU KHOSLA

Neeru Khosla, born in Delhi, India, is a prominent figure in the field of education, dedicated to revolutionizing learning on a global scale. In 2007, she co-founded the CK-12 Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at reducing the cost of academic books for the K-12 market both in the U.S. and worldwide by providing free, high-quality educational materials. Recently, the CK-12 Foundation launched the Flexi AI Tutor, an innovative tool designed to personalize learning experiences using artificial intelligence. Neeru holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree from Stanford University, which has significantly influenced her innovative approach to education. Based in Palo Alto, California, Neeru continues to drive various philanthropic efforts. Her work with CK-12 reflects her commitment to leveraging technology to make education more accessible and equitable for all students.

