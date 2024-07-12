CJ Pony Acquires American Powertrain

HARRISBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mergersandacquisitions–CJ Pony Parts announced today that it is partnering with American Powertrain, a branded market leader in transmission kits for various classic vehicle applications. This expanded platform will allow CJ Pony to grow its portfolio of in-house proprietary brands, a key pillar in CJ Pony’s growth strategy, while providing American Powertrain access to CJ Pony’s e-commerce expertise and resources.





Mike Large, President of CJ Pony Parts, commented, “The combination of CJ Pony Parts and American Powertrain will open up a wide range of market opportunities for both companies as they are able to leverage each other’s expertise in e-commerce distribution and transmission product kits, respectively. The opportunities this partnership presents are truly exciting, and I am confident in a successful future together. We are enthusiastic about the growth potential of American Powertrain and are committed to investing significant resources to fuel its continued expansion.”

Robert Hall, Founder of American Powertrain, said, “This is an exciting move. It’s wonderful to watch American Powertrain, which started 20 years ago as a home-based business, now take this next momentous leap forward by partnering with CJ Pony Parts. I have every confidence this brand will see strong growth in sales, new product offerings and new markets. Thank you to all the good people who worked so hard to bring us to this point.”

Adam Zacuto, Principal with Century Park Capital Partners and Board Member of CJ Pony Parts, commented, “The product offering that American Powertrain brings to our assortment further enhances CJ Pony’s position as a market leader in the classic vehicle restoration category. Additionally, this partnership is a big step toward our goal of building a portfolio of valuable owned brands. We are fortunate to have such a high-quality brand and talented employee base join the CJ Pony family.”

About American Powertrain:

American Powertrain is a market leading provider of branded transmission kits for classic vehicles. The company specializes in providing modern drivetrain technology to classic and muscle car owners, including overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits, and a wide range of drivetrain-related parts. Founded in 2005, American Powertrain proudly manufactures its installation parts and systems in the U.S. The company’s highly experienced team of enthusiasts is dedicated to helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices. For more information on American Powertrain, please visit www.americanpowertrain.com.

About CJ Pony Parts, LLC:

Founded in 1985, CJ Pony Parts is an e-commerce platform that sells restoration and performance parts to auto enthusiasts around the world. The company is the number one player in the classic Mustang aftermarket, with a broad product assortment of over 100K SKUs. In addition, CJ Pony Parts has developed an industry-leading library of online educational content for its customers. The company’s market-leading YouTube channel serves as a “go-to resource” for classic Mustang product instruction and installation trainings, and currently has over 200K subscribers. In addition to serving the classic Mustang community, CJ Pony Parts also offers a growing assortment of parts for late model Mustangs and classic trucks. The Company is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA with an additional warehouse facility in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on CJ Pony Parts, please visit www.cjponyparts.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. We leverage our C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information on Century Park, please visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

