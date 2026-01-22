City of Burleson Launches Sidewalk Accessibility Assessment with Daxbot Robots

Trained Kimely-Horn field technicians will work with millimeter-accurate Dax robots to collect sidewalk and trail measurements in support of the City's ADA self-evaluation and transition plan.

BURLESON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Burleson is initiating a citywide ADA self-assessment of sidewalks to identify barriers in the public right-of-way and guide future accessibility improvements. Kimley-Horn will conduct the assessment by pairing trained technicians with Daxbot's robotic assessment devices. Field work will begin the week of January 20.

"This assessment will give Burleson a clear and objective baseline of sidewalk accessibility conditions across the city. This is essential to establishing data-driven priorities for these important improvements for our residents and visitors,” said Errick Thompson, Director of Public Works, City of Burleson.

Kimley-Horn will evaluate up to 218 linear miles of sidewalk corridors and up to 8 miles of paved trails. "Sidewalk corridors" include sidewalks, curb ramps, and pedestrian street crossings.

"By equipping experienced field technicians with the extensive, detailed measurements collected by the Dax units, we can accurately document conditions at scale and turn findings into comprehensive, practical recommendations," commented Brian Shamburger, Principal/Project Manager, Kimley-Horn.

Dax robots will move at walking speed along pedestrian pathways. The robots capture accessibility data, including sidewalk slope, travel width, vertical changes, and barriers to access, which will be used to create an inventory of sidewalk hazards and accessibility concerns throughout the city.

“The value Dax brings is accuracy and efficiency at a large scale," said Andy Craig, VP of Sales at Daxbot. "An accurate field record makes it easier to prioritize fixes, estimate costs, and coordinate next steps.”

Deliverables for the assessment include GIS-ready field data, access barrier information, and maps showing problem locations.

Public guidance: Residents may see Dax robots operating throughout the city in the coming weeks. We ask motorists to show the same courtesy they would provide to road maintenance crews.

For updates, visit burlesontx.com.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a consulting firm offering engineering, planning, and accessibility services nationwide.

About Daxbot

Daxbot (Philomath, Ore.) builds urban-space robots that capture highly accurate data to help municipalities meet ADA standards. Daxbot is a people-centric company that seeks to set operational and privacy standards for "good" robots that prioritize human safety and comfort. Learn more at daxbot.com.

