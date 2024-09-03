City of Brownsville, Texas, Taps NTT DATA to Build Connected City with Smart Solutions Powered by Private 5G

NTT DATA’s Smart Solutions will leverage real-time data, predictive analytics and AI to support public services, safety, sustainability and growth

PLANO, Texas & BROWNSVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has been selected by the City of Brownsville, Texas, to deploy NTT DATA’s Smart Solutions and Private 5G (P5G) wireless connectivity. The city seeks to enhance citizen services, increase public safety, achieve sustainability and effectively manage growth by leveraging real-time data analytics and AI empowered by a seamless and secure wireless network.





“The future is coming to life in Brownsville today as we partner with NTT DATA to set a new standard for smart, connected and sustainable cities,” said John Cowen, Jr., Brownsville City Mayor. “Ultimately, we’re seeking to reinvent human-to-digital interactions in ways that deliver amazing citizen services and an outstanding quality of life.”

“The partnership between the City of Brownsville and NTT DATA to implement a Private 5G network is a crucial step towards transforming our city into a technology hub,” said Helen Ramirez, ICMA-CM, AICP, Brownsville City Manager. “This advanced infrastructure will enhance connectivity for our residents and businesses, while resolving pain points for the city. It will attract new opportunities and innovations to Brownsville.”

Brownsville continues to experience significant growth driven by high quality of life, the nearby SpaceX Starbase complex, the Texas LNG export facility and the deep-water Port of Brownsville as well as Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport. Providing advanced digital capabilities and secure wireless connectivity will help the city deliver optimal benefits to citizens and businesses while effectively shaping sustainable future growth.

“As Brownsville continues to emerge as a leading tech hub, the implementation of a Private 5G network is not just beneficial—it’s essential,” said Jorge Cardenas, Brownsville Chief Information Officer. “This advanced network infrastructure will enable faster connectivity and support innovative technologies. By investing in Private 5G, we’re ensuring that Brownsville remains at the forefront of technological advancement and economic development.”

“Brownsville’s leaders have demonstrated a remarkable vision for using data-driven insights to improve the citizen experience and lay the foundation for a sustainable future,” said Eric Clark, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA North America. “The combination of predictive AI, real-time analytics, P5G and edge devices is a game changer for communities and industries seeking digital transformation. We look forward to partnering with the city on further innovations that create a bright and prosperous future.”

The first phase of NTT DATA’s fully managed solutions will concentrate on the city’s downtown core including four public parks, the Department of Public Works Yard and the airport. Initial use cases include:

Smart Infrastructure: In phases, NTT DATA will leverage new and existing data-collection devices to establish an Internet of Things ( IoT ) throughout the city.

) throughout the city. Connected City: NTT DATA will deploy a P5G network in phases to create blanket coverage that supports IoT assets and high bandwidth use cases throughout the city. P5G creates the connective mesh in which Smart Solutions are deployed.

in which Smart Solutions are deployed. Safety and security: Smart Solutions will deliver data analysis, predictions and recommendations in real-time. These insights will help city officials monitor and manage public areas, parks and streets in addition to identifying and addressing public safety issues.

The installment of a Private 5G Network marks a significant advancement in enhancing public safety and security across key community areas. By establishing robust P5G coverage at Dean Porter Park, Linear Park, St. Charles Park, and the Downtown Recreational Center, the city ensures the operation of a smart park strategy to monitor occupancy levels, streamline crowd management, and improve public safety for all residents and visitors.

NTT DATA’s Smart Solutions will collect actionable data from thousands of new and existing city assets such as real-time computer vision, wireless access points, and optical, audio and motion sensors. Smart Solutions will use machine learning and AI analytics to assess real-time and historical data to help city officials address diverse issues and achieve the broadly beneficial goals of becoming a smart and Connected City.

In addition, NTT DATA is tasked with building and managing a turnkey Private 5G network that creates seamless connectivity across the city and underpins Smart Solutions. The high-speed, high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency wireless highway will quickly deliver data at the edge. By using this private network, the city will also benefit from improved economics avoiding data charges assessed by traditional wireless carriers. NTT DATA’s P5G network also can flex and scale to future demand and use cases.

