Home Business Wire Citizens Against Government Waste Releases Statement on Adoption of Net Neutrality
Business Wire

Citizens Against Government Waste Releases Statement on Adoption of Net Neutrality

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovWaste–Today, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel (D) announced the return of net neutrality rules. Following the adoption of several attempts by the FCC to impose strict regulations over the internet, CAGW President Tom Schatz issued the following statement:


“In a fit of destructive, unnecessary, and wasteful regulatory whiplash, the FCC has decided on a 3-2 party line vote to reinstitute net neutrality with Title II common carrier rules. As CAGW has often noted, the repeal of net neutrality led to increased investment and innovation, along with faster speeds and lower costs. There is no factual justification for undoing this progress, which will harm consumers and providers through the same strict and ineffective regulations that were in effect the last time Title II was imposed by the FCC. There is nothing to fix or change regarding regulation of internet service providers. The regulatory uncertainty and increased government control over the internet that will result from the FCC’s decision is further evidence that Congress must step in and resolve these issues permanently by statute. Instead, the taxpayers’ money will be wasted as this regulation moves through the FCC and the courts, where it will likely be overturned.”

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

Contacts

Alexandra Abrams (202) 467-5310
aabrams@cagw.org

Articoli correlati

FICO Announces Earnings of $5.16 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $434 million vs. $380 million in prior yearBOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision...
Continua a leggere

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and...
Continua a leggere

Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php