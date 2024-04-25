Citizens Against Government Waste Releases Statement on Adoption of Net Neutrality

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovWaste–Today, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel (D) announced the return of net neutrality rules. Following the adoption of several attempts by the FCC to impose strict regulations over the internet, CAGW President Tom Schatz issued the following statement:





“In a fit of destructive, unnecessary, and wasteful regulatory whiplash, the FCC has decided on a 3-2 party line vote to reinstitute net neutrality with Title II common carrier rules. As CAGW has often noted, the repeal of net neutrality led to increased investment and innovation, along with faster speeds and lower costs. There is no factual justification for undoing this progress, which will harm consumers and providers through the same strict and ineffective regulations that were in effect the last time Title II was imposed by the FCC. There is nothing to fix or change regarding regulation of internet service providers. The regulatory uncertainty and increased government control over the internet that will result from the FCC’s decision is further evidence that Congress must step in and resolve these issues permanently by statute. Instead, the taxpayers’ money will be wasted as this regulation moves through the FCC and the courts, where it will likely be overturned.”

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

Contacts

Alexandra Abrams (202) 467-5310

aabrams@cagw.org