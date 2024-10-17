Citizens Against Government Waste Names FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel October 2024 Porker of the Month

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovWaste–Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) named Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel its October 2024 Porker of the Month for her ghastly decision to block funding for Starlink to deploy satellite internet service in hard-to-reach areas of the country.





The FCC approved and then revoked SpaceX Starlink’s $885.5 million competitive award under the Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF). But when Elon Musk’s Starlink was needed for rural areas that were cut off after Hurricane Helene, the FCC woke up from the dead and suddenly said OK. If Starlink or any other satellite connectivity had been available, those communities would have been able to get back online faster after Helene. But that was not done because Chairwoman Rosenworcel chillingly cut their RDOF funding because she wants more competition.

CAGW President Tom Schatz said, “Chairwoman Rosenworcel distressingly denied vital funds for Starlink which hurt rural areas that need constant broadband access, not just during or after a natural disaster. Starlink’s satellite provides necessary broadband access to communities that are difficult to get connected, and Chairwoman Rosenworcel should be ashamed for blocking funds for the sake of ‘competition.’ Maybe she wants gruesome government-run satellites to provide internet service, which will never be able to do the job. For her failure to recognize and approve critically needed broadband connections, FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel was an easy choice for October Porker of the Month.”

Citizens Against Government Waste is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government. For more than two decades, Porker of the Month is a dubious honor given to lawmakers and government officials who have shown a blatant disregard for the taxpayers.

