Citizens Against Government Waste Names FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel October 2023 Porker of the Month

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovWaste–Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) named Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel its October 2023 Porker of the Month for trying to resurrect terrifying net neutrality rules.





The FCC’s attempt to reimpose government control over the internet is unnecessary and wasteful. Since the 2015 Open Internet Order, also known as net neutrality, was buried by the Restoring Internet Freedom Order in December 2017, dramatic improvements and significant innovation, driven by private sector investment, have increased the number of Americans who have access to broadband. This time it could be scarier than the first time net neutrality was imposed, with the specter of rate regulation and other frightening rules. The zombie apocalypse of net neutrality will eat into future innovation and hurt Americans seeking to get connected online. It will also provide a horrifying opportunity for other countries to take over America’s position as the global leader in telecommunications.

CAGW President Tom Schatz said, “The net neutrality debate is pointless and should be done and buried. Chairwoman Rosenworcel should not be hell bent on reconstituting failed heavy-handed government control on an industry that is working well and constantly evolving. Americans should be terrified that she wants to snare their internet access in her web of complex regulations. For trying to resurrect the FCC’s harmful net neutrality rules, Chairwoman Rosenworcel was a hair-raising choice for this month’s Porker.”

Citizens Against Government Waste is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government. For more than two decades, Porker of the Month is a dubious honor given to lawmakers and government officials who have shown a blatant disregard for the taxpayers.

Contacts

Alexandra Abrams, (202) 467-5310



aabrams@cagw.org