Citcon USA LLC Announces Appointment of New CEO, Casey Bullock

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citcon USA LLC, a global digital payments leader, is excited to introduce Casey Bullock as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





Casey Bullock is a highly accomplished fintech executive with a 27-year track record of success. He excels in building and managing global fintech operations, consistently achieving double-digit revenue growth, and assembling diverse senior leadership teams. This expertise has been pivotal in his journey from private equity and venture capital ownership through IPOs and acquisitions. His expertise in omni-channel payment and risk management solutions, particularly in card-not-present commerce, has also earned him a strong reputation.

Before joining Citcon, Casey served as the Chief Revenue Officer of Rapyd, Inc., and Senior Vice President & GM, eCommerce (executive) – North America at Worldpay/FIS. He brings extensive experience in developing go-to-market strategies and building world-class commercial sales organizations.

Upon joining Citcon, Casey Bullock expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting Citcon’s successful enterprise-class commerce platform that offers over 150 payment types to clients globally and emphasized, “We will continue to build out our network of capabilities with an emphasis on North America, Southeast Asia, and LATAM. We will capitalize on our strong customer base in online and offline retail, digital content, and travel and will continue to expand our commercial organization to support high double-digit growth.”

Chuck Huang, Chairman of Citcon, who will focus on product, technology and corporate strategy, welcomed Casey’s appointment, recognizing his success in leading payment companies and his invaluable experience in scaling businesses to hundreds of millions of revenue. He stated, “Casey possesses a strong commitment to developing outstanding products and ensuring an exceptional customer experience, which will prove immensely valuable as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Casey Bullock’s appointment as CEO represents a significant milestone for Citcon as the company continues to expand and strengthen its position in the global payment solutions market. With his extensive experience and proven leadership, Citcon is poised to achieve new heights in the fintech industry.

About Citcon

Citcon is a leading global provider for digital payments, dedicated to simplifying payments for businesses and consumers worldwide. With a focus on innovation and security, Citcon’s robust platform supports more than 150 diverse payment methods, providing seamless experiences across industries and geographies. Citcon is committed to facilitating secure, efficient, and diverse payment methods to cater to a broad customer base.

Contacts

Johnny Huang, Citcon



Email: Johnny.huang@citcon-inc.com