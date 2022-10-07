CI&T Wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award for its Work with UNICEF

Awards recognize exceptional digital experiences developed in a time of continuous change

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced it was selected as the winner of the 2022 Acquia Engage Award for “Building a Better a Tomorrow” for their work with UNICEF. The Award honors organizations that bring together marketers and technologists to imagine, build, and deliver the most ambitious digital experiences using the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

“We are honored to be recognized by Acquia for our work with UNICEF and 1MiO,” said Luiz Cieslak, VP, Digital Solutions at CI&T. “This was not an ordinary project, but an initiative to create a digital platform to directly impact the lives of millions of young Brazilians with an ambitious goal of generating one million jobs and learning opportunities. Leveraging the tools Drupal 9 offers, we not only created a powerful technical solution, but also fostered a connection point between young people, companies, public authorities and NGOs.”

UNICEF’s One Million Opportunities initiative (1MiO) is focused on generating job opportunities for young Brazilians in vulnerable situations. 1MiO partnered with CI&T on a complete redesign of its platform built on Drupal 9. New features sought to address the obstacles to reaching the most vulnerable, such as offline resources, thinking about the distribution of opportunities in social organizations, school systems, and guardianship councils, among others.

In addition to winning the “Building a Better Tomorrow” award in the Dreamers category, CI&T was also recognized as a finalist in the Doers category for the “Leader of Pack Financial Services” award for their work with First Hawaiian Bank.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

