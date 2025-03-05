CI&T To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on March 12, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global technology transformation specialist providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world's leading brands, announces that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market closes on March 12, 2025.

Following the earnings release, CI&T's senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on the same day, March 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 p.m. BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/Vop4ZIs7Gd0.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. CI&T’s proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. CI&T operates globally, supported by over 6,500 professionals across 09 countries.

