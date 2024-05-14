CI&T to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call on May 22, 2024

Home Business Wire CI&T to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call on...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), an end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, announces today that it will report its first quarter of 2024 financial results before the market opens on May 22, 2024.


Following the earnings release, CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on the same day, May 22, at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 09:00 a.m. BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA14fVjgLuY.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 29-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:

Illume PR for CI&T

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com

