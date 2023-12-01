CI&T Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving AI-powered digital transformation for global brands, today announced it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide report.

CI&T’s approach to digital products helps Enterprises that want to continuously advance their software delivery capabilities, creating value at the speed of need. With a focus on key verticals in banking and investment services, healthcare and life sciences, retail, and CPG, the company is able to accelerate custom software solutions, resulting in shorter development cycles while reaching market faster.

According to Gartner, the report “ evaluates providers’ capabilities in custom software development to support digital transformations and build new products.” Further, “ Gartner defines custom software development (CSD) services as development of software in rapid increments and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs.”

“ At CI&T, custom software delivery is the way we help our clients stay continuously engaged with their customers in the digital world, and respond faster to an ever-changing business landscape,” said Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-Founder at CI&T. “ We are extremely proud to be recognized in this report and we believe it further validates our unique position in helping propel businesses forward.”

CI&T is committed to developing transformational solutions through significant investments in AI and software engineering with the launch of CI&T/FLOW, an AI-powered platform that redefines software development across the entire build cycle.

To learn more about CI&T’s services, please visit: https://ciandt.com/us/en-us/what-we-do.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, Luis Pinto, Deacon D.K Wan, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Ben Pring, 27 November 2023

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global hyper digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,000+ professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Eduardo Galvão



investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:



Zella Panossian



Illume PR for CI&T



ciandt@illumepr.com