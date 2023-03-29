CI&T Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the SEC’s website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on CI&T’s website, at https://investors.ciandt.com/ (under Financials > SEC Filings).

Click here to access the 2022 Annual Report.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of CI&T’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request to CI&T’s Investor Relations office at investors@ciandt.com.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

