CI&T Announces Date for the Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), an end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, announces today that it will report its third quarter of 2023 financial results before the market opens on November 17, 2023.


Following the earnings release, CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on the same day, November 17, at 08:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEW4TBCbR1Q

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is a global hyper-digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast-growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Gartner as a top provider of Custom Software Development Services Worldwide, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,200 professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:

Illume PR for CI&T

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com

