CI&T Announces Date for the Second Quarter of 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, announces today that it will report its second quarter of 2023 financial results before the market opens on August 18, 2023.


Following the earnings release, CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on the same day, August 18, at 08:00 AM EST / 09:00 AM BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link:

https://youtube.com/live/E1yCVDunv6w?feature=share

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI-powered digital transformation and efficiency for 150+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries and a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,500 professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:

Illume PR for CI&T

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com

