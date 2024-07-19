Home Business Wire Cirrus Logic to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
Cirrus Logic to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results and business outlook on the Investor Relations area of its website on Tuesday, August 6, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (609) 800-9909 or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 95424).

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Contacts

Chelsea Heffernan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

(512) 851-4125

Investor@cirrus.com

