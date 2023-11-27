Home Business Wire Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conference
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, California, on December 6, 2023 at 1:55 p.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Chelsea Heffernan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

(512) 851-4125

Investor@cirrus.com

