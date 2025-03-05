Circus SE Achieves Readiness for High-Volume Production of CA-1 Robot, Unlocking Deliveries from Mid 2025

Factory setup, supply chain, and production systems launch-ready for high-volume manufacturing of Embodied AI system CA-1.

First CA-1 units planned to enter contracted production as early as May 2025, with deliveries to European customers planned to start from Mid 2025.

Scalable production system in place, with capacity to reach up to 6,000 units annually and serve the full pre-order backlog.

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and autonomous robotics for the food-service industry, today announces the successful completion of the CA-1 industrialization and high-volume production setup poised for launch of high-volume production of its CA-1 robot. With the company's first outsourced high-volume factory environment and outsourced production infrastructure cleared for deployment in partnership with our global contract manufacturing partners, Circus is now ready to begin manufacturing its Embodied AI system CA-1 on scale, with production commencing as early as May 2025.

Deliveries to the first customers in Circus’ European core market are on track to begin as early as Summer 2025, marking the start of fulfilling the company's strong pre-order backlog from Q3 2025 onwards.

“This is a landmark moment for Circus,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. “Our engineering teams have successfully delivered on every scheduled milestone in our manufacturing roadmap, reinforcing our confidence in meeting our production and delivery targets. With the CA-1 ready for serial production and the activation of a high-volume production setup we are moving from vision to reality. We are ready to serve our customers and bring our autonomous robots to the world at scale.”

Over the past months, Circus has achieved core milestones across all critical stages of industrialization, including a full design-for-manufacturing update to optimize the CA-1 for high-volume production with standard industrial components, the integration of technical systems into the factory environment of core modules, and the full rollout of the production infrastructure, covering the bill of materials, supply chain setup, assembly processes, testing protocols, and quality control systems. This comprehensive setup ensures a robust, scalable production line that is built to deliver CA-1 production with precision and efficiency.

The CA-1 factory setup is designed for seamless scalability, starting with an expected three-digit number of units produced in the ramp-up year of 2025 and expanding towards a possible capacity of up to 6,000 units annually. The manufacturing setup in partnership with contract manufacturers leverages advanced industrial automation, a robust global supplier network, and precision assembly processes to ensure quality and reliability at scale.

“With this industrialization milestone complete, we have proven that our technology is not only groundbreaking in the field of autonomous food production but also ready for mass deployment,” added Haomiao Fang, Vice President of Hardware and Manufacturing at Circus. “We are bringing the world's first embodied AI-powered kitchen robot to market with the ability to scale production rapidly to meet growing global demand.”

Circus SE is transforming the $2.6 trillion food service industry by combining AI and robotics into fully autonomous kitchen systems. The CA-1 robot, capable of preparing high-quality meals without human intervention, is designed to reduce operational complexity, cut labor costs, and unlock new levels of efficiency in food service operations worldwide.

With over 8,400 units in its pre-order backlog and strong ongoing demand from global partners, Circus is poised to lead the era of food service autonomy, starting with deliveries from summer 2025.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and AI-Software within the food-service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Embodied AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.

