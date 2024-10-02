Circus Group Launches Munich Showroom, Showcasing Autonomous CA-1 Robot as Part of a Global Rollout Strategy

Circus Group has opened its first showroom in Munich, providing the public with an interactive culinary experience of the CA-1 autonomous robot

The company plans to open further showrooms in the US, Asia, and Europe in 2025, aligned with the high-volume deliveries of the CA-1 robot

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a leading AI robotics company specializing in autonomous food-service systems, has launched its new showroom in Munich, providing the public with an immersive experience of its cutting-edge CA-1 autonomous robot. Just before the start of high-volume manufacturing, the CA-1 is now available for hands-on demonstrations, offering visitors the chance to witness its advanced capabilities in action.

The Munich showroom marks the beginning of Circus Group’s global rollout strategy. Over the next year, the company plans to open additional showrooms in New York, Shanghai and European hotspots, with a mission to showcase its disruptive technologies on an international scale.

“We’ve always prioritized a close relationship with our clients and customers in our technology development”, said Nikolas Bullwinkel, founder and CEO of Circus Group. “I am beyond excited to showcase our technology to everyone and serve robot-made meals as a global first-mover. The Munich showroom not only marks the start of a global showroom rollout but the beginning of an entirely new era of how we think about our daily nutrition. This is the first time ever a fully autonomous system in food-service becomes accessible to everyone.”

Open to the public on a regular basis, the Munich showroom invites visitors to explore the CA-1 robot’s autonomous food-service capabilities. The company’s innovation offers a unique glimpse into the future of automation, where fully autonomous systems create a new level of customer experience while addressing the industry’s inefficiencies and rapidly growing labour shortages.

As Circus Group continues to expand its global presence as a pioneer in autonomous systems, the company has already secured over 8,000 pre-orders from international clients, representing more than EUR 1.6 billion in revenue potential. The showroom rollout is a key part of its market entry strategy, ahead of the planned commercial launch and high-volume production to begin in 2025.

You can book your own live-experience with the CA-1 and an AI-robotics-made meal at the following link: https://www.circus-group.com/book-your-demo

About Circus Group

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specialising in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, the company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across three locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

