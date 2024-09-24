Home Business Wire Circus Group Appoints Haomiao Fang as New Vice President of Hardware and...
Business Wire

Circus Group Appoints Haomiao Fang as New Vice President of Hardware and Manufacturing, Joining from Nissan and Arrival

di Business Wire
  • Haomiao Fang joins the management team from the UK-based EV-company Arrival and brings a decade of experience in the automotive manufacturing sector
  • At Circus he will be responsible to coordinate and scale global manufacturing and hardware development in the Munich R&D Center
  • Planned expansion of production capacity in the coming years from 1,000 to over 20,000 units per year

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a leading AI robotics company specializing in autonomous kitchen systems, today announced the appointment of Haomiao Fang as Vice President of Hardware & Manufacturing. Haomiao strengthens the Circus leadership team with a wealth of experience in automated industrial manufacturing, and strategic leadership. He joins the Munich office from the UK.

Haomiao Fang will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership to the hardware and manufacturing teams and further expand the Circus Group’s global production capacities from 1,000 to over 20,000 units per year in the coming years.

Haomiao Fang joins Circus from EV Maker Arrival Ltd, where he has served as Director of Manufacturing Engineering. In this role, he led a team of multi-skilled engineers, program managers and operations experts to deliver industrialization solutions for Arrival’s global vehicle portfolio, ensuring end-to-end delivery from concept planning to production. Prior to joining Arrival, Haomiao led the robotic process automation for various models at Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd.

With a proven track record in high-volume production, particularly in the manufacturing and robotics sectors, Haomiao Fang brings deep expertise in automation solution design and technical management. His experience in delivering complex projects within large organisations positions him as the ideal leader for Circus Group’s hardware and manufacturing efforts.

Commenting on his appointment, Haomiao Fang said: “I’m thrilled to join Circus and work on the vision of revolutionizing food production through cutting-edge technologies, and I’m eager to bring my years of manufacturing and automation experience to Circus and work closely with the talented teams. I’m especially looking forward to scaling our global production volumes and delivering an unparalleled solution for the food industry.”

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Haomiao to our leadership team. His expertise in robotic automation and high-volume manufacturing as well as his global network in the automotive industry will be key to rapidly scale our volume production of the CA-1. Haomiao will drive our mission to revolutionize the food industry. We are thrilled to welcome him from the UK to join us in Munich.”

The Circus Group has more than 8,000 pre-ordered units of the CA-1 with a sales value of around 1.6 billion US dollars on its order books to date, after winning Lukas Podolski’s Mangal Döner x LP10, FLC Group, Berlin Brandenburg Airport and the Beijing University Food Raw Material Joint Procurement Center for the targeted deployment of its autonomous food robots.

Following the appointments of Ilona Schukina as Circus’ new VP Business Development and Alastair Wong as VP of Process Engineering, the addition of this key leadership role further positions Circus to accelerate its mission of making affordable, high-quality meals accessible through advanced autonomous technology. The company is set to enter a new phase of commercialization, supported by its expanded leadership team and a strong commitment to operational excellence.

About Circus Group

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specialising in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)

 

Contacts

Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg, Germany

Investor Relations Contact:

Maximilian Hartweg

Head of Corporate Development

ir@circus-group.com

Circus Group Press Office

Florian Anders

Head of Corporate Communications

press@circus-group.com

Articoli correlati

Juniper Research: Operator IoT Roaming Revenue to Break $2 Billion by 2029

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study by Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications, has found that operator revenue from...
Continua a leggere

Quectel Highlights Its LG290P Quad-Band GNSS Module and Advanced RTK Solutions Correction Service at Intergeo 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Intergeo...
Continua a leggere

Regnology Announces the 31st Annual RegTech Convention on November 18-21

Business Wire Business Wire -
This year’s theme, “TechReg,” invites attendees to think about technology’s power to transform the regulatory reporting landscape FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#finreg--Regnology,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php