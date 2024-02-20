Circuitry.ai welcomes Dr. Lorien Pratt as Decision Intelligence Advisor

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circuitry.ai, a provider of innovative Enterprise AI as a Service applications to analyze, augment, and automate impactful decisions, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Lorien Pratt – an internationally recognized expert and an author of multiple books – as an advisor. Dr. Pratt will play a key role in guiding Circuitry.ai’s product strategy and promoting industry adoption.





“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lorien Pratt as advisor to Circuitry.ai. Our mission is to enable intelligent autonomous business processes by applying AI/ML technologies that augment and automate organizational decision making,” said Ashok Kartham, Founder and CEO of Circuitry.ai. “As the inventor of decision intelligence, Dr. Pratt is unmatched in this space. Her many years of experience bringing Decision Intelligence solutions to market will be invaluable in helping us to deliver robust and effective solutions to our enterprise customers.”

Dr. Pratt’s most recent DI book is “The Decision Intelligence Handbook: How Decision Intelligence connects Data, Actions, and Outcomes for a Better World.” (O’Reilly, 2023). Pratt has given two TEDx talks, covered by CSPAN and NPR (TechNation and Marketplace), hosted numerous podcasts, conducted keynotes, and appeared on television worldwide. In addition to her DI background, Dr. Pratt has over four decades of applied machine learning experience with the Human Genome Project, DOE, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, DARPA, and more. She is known for inventing the machine learning discipline of inductive transfer.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Circuitry.ai leadership team as a Decision Intelligence advisor,” said Dr. Lorien Pratt, “Circuitry.ai solutions are particularly important because they bring integrated, organization-wide evidence-based and data-driven decision making and AI into the enterprise. As AI and data increase in power, this capability is rapidly becoming a competitive differentiator. Circuitry.ai solutions empower companies to efficiently enhance the quality, velocity, and outcomes of their decisions at scale.”

Circuitry.ai is excited to host a live webinar, “Optimize Outcomes with Decisions Powered by AI,” featuring Dr. Lorien Pratt and CEO Ashok Kartham on March 12, 2024, at 1 PM EDT. This event will delve into the essentials of decision intelligence and its application in enterprise scenarios. Attendees will learn the what, why, and how of decision intelligence use cases. Registration for this complimentary webinar is now open. You can register to attend the webinar at https://info.circuitry.ai/optimize-outcomes-decisions-powered-by-ai-webinar.

About Circuitry.ai

Circuitry.ai, an innovative leader in Decision Intelligence, enables global companies to optimize outcomes by providing Enterprise AI as a Service applications to analyze, augment, and automate impactful decisions. Circuitry.ai’s intelligent business applications, powered by unique decision circuits, help companies grow sales, improve productivity, increase customer retention, and allocate resources effectively by orchestrating decisions throughout the customer lifecycle. Please visit https://Circuitry.ai to learn more.

