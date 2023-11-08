Circle Fiber Expands Its Fiber Network to Perryville, Missouri

PERRYVILLE, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circle Fiber™, a division of i3 Broadband®, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) project in Perryville, Missouri. This ambitious endeavor will bring a 100% fiber-optic network to the local community, unlocking access to cutting-edge technology and setting the stage for future services.





Paul Cronin, CEO of i3 Broadband and Circle Fiber, expressed the company’s dedication to serving the Southeast Missouri region, stating, “Our expansion into Perryville underscores our commitment to our valued customers. Circle Fiber is bringing a state-of-the-art network to Perryville, a level of technological advancement that, until now, has been primarily limited to major metropolitan areas. We believe this will catalyze the growth of the community and provide residents, businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities with groundbreaking technology.”

Construction has already commenced, and Circle Fiber is excited to offer three competitive residential service packages:

One Gigabyte Symmetrical Product for $79.99 per month

500 Megabyte Symmetrical Product at $59.99 per month

300 Megabyte Symmetrical Product at $49.99 per month

Notably, Circle Fiber is committed to delivering these services without imposing residential contracts or data caps. Chris Foeste, Executive Director of Sales for Circle Fiber, emphasized, “Our aim is to earn our customers’ loyalty through the quality of our products and services, not through contractual obligations. As a native of Southeast Missouri, I understand the unique needs of our community, and Circle Fiber is dedicated to meeting them.”

Brent Buerck, City Administrator of Perryville, extended a warm welcome to Circle Fiber, recognizing their long history of serving the city and community. He stated, “Circle Fiber’s investment in fiber infrastructure will be a significant asset for Perryville, fostering community growth and development, while helping our community take a major step towards the future for our residents.”

The Fiber build is estimated to conclude within approximately eight months and result in service availability to more than 3,500 homes and businesses. For more information, interested customers can visit the Circle Fiber website at www.circlefiber.com or contact 1-800-455-5000.

About Circle Fiber:

Circle Fiber, a division of i3 Broadband headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is actively constructing a gigabit-capable fiber network in Southeast Missouri. This state-of-the-art network empowers households, schools, and businesses to fully engage in the 21st-century economy. For additional details, please visit www.circlefiber.com or call 1-800-455-5000.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



mediainquiries@i3broadband.com