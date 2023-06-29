<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire CIOReview Names BHMI as Most Promising Payment and Card Solution Provider for...
Business Wire

CIOReview Names BHMI as Most Promising Payment and Card Solution Provider for 2023

di Business Wire

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BHMI, a leading provider of back-office payments processing solutions, has been named by CIOReview as one of the top 10 companies at the forefront of providing payment and card solutions that are impacting the marketplace.


Efficient and scalable payment operations play a critical role in the success of financial services companies that process payments. However, with the growing demand for faster payments, financial services companies are faced with the challenge of supporting real-time payments alongside traditional payment methods. BHMI’s versatile software supports all types of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, ATM, POS, mobile, P2P, and real-time payments in one unified system.

“It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award by CIOReview,” said Michael Meeks, SVP of Software Development at BHMI. “This award further validates that the back-office payments processing software BHMI offers is meeting a critical need in the payments industry.”

BHMI is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is an integrated collection of modular software products that perform back-office processing functions such as disputes workflow management, fees processing, reconciliation, and settlement. Concourse’s continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it ideally suited for modernizing back-office payment operations.

“BHMI was an obvious choice for this award due to the proven payment and card solutions they offer,” said Justin Smith Managing Editor at CIOReview. “Congratulations to the entire team at BHMI.”

About BHMI

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is renowned for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments. To learn more about BHMI and its innovative suite of products, please visit www.bhmi.com.

Contacts

Casey Scheer

BHMI

402-333-3300

cscheer@bhmi.com

Articoli correlati

Highline Relying on BEAD Funding to Connect the Upper Peninsula in Michigan

Business Wire Business Wire -
ESCANABA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FiberInternet--Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) is hopeful for recently announced government funding from The Broadband Equity, Access, and...
Continua a leggere

Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) Curriculum Approved by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia State Board of Education For Literacy Instruction

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amplify CKLA will be part of Recommended Core Instructional Program Guide across the state for grades K–3BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplify,...
Continua a leggere

Federal Reserve Names Organizations Certified as Ready for FedNow® Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Reserve announced that 57 early adopter organizations, including financial institutions and service providers, have completed formal...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Highline Relying on BEAD Funding to Connect the Upper Peninsula in Michigan

Business Wire