CIOReview Names BHMI as Most Promising Payment and Card Solution Provider for 2023

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BHMI, a leading provider of back-office payments processing solutions, has been named by CIOReview as one of the top 10 companies at the forefront of providing payment and card solutions that are impacting the marketplace.





Efficient and scalable payment operations play a critical role in the success of financial services companies that process payments. However, with the growing demand for faster payments, financial services companies are faced with the challenge of supporting real-time payments alongside traditional payment methods. BHMI’s versatile software supports all types of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, ATM, POS, mobile, P2P, and real-time payments in one unified system.

“It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award by CIOReview,” said Michael Meeks, SVP of Software Development at BHMI. “This award further validates that the back-office payments processing software BHMI offers is meeting a critical need in the payments industry.”

BHMI is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is an integrated collection of modular software products that perform back-office processing functions such as disputes workflow management, fees processing, reconciliation, and settlement. Concourse’s continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it ideally suited for modernizing back-office payment operations.

“BHMI was an obvious choice for this award due to the proven payment and card solutions they offer,” said Justin Smith Managing Editor at CIOReview. “Congratulations to the entire team at BHMI.”

About BHMI

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is renowned for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments. To learn more about BHMI and its innovative suite of products, please visit www.bhmi.com.

