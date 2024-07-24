Cinemo selected by Marelli for LeanConnect Platform

The project is a direct result of Marelli’s contract to supply its Android Automotive OS-based LeanConnect platform to a large international automaker.





KARLSRUHE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AAOS–Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for digital media products, today announces that Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, has selected Cinemo’s infotainment software solutions for its LeanConnect platform. The move follows a recent contract award from one of the world’s leading car manufacturers, where Marelli will integrate its platform into the company’s upcoming car models, bound for worldwide distribution. The cooperation will enable seamless smartphone projection to Marelli’s infotainment system, and enrich the capabilities of the platform based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS).

LeanConnect combines cluster, integrated vehicle infotainment (IVI), and 4G telematics functionality in one control unit, representing a major step forward in electronics architecture simplification. By consolidating multiple functions into one control unit, LeanConnect delivers a cost reduction of 30-40% compared to standard architectures, representing an affordable, yet highly-capable solution for entry-level vehicles. Despite its cost-effectiveness, LeanConnect maintains ASIL-B compliant cluster functionality, guaranteeing robust and reliable performance. Designed to manage two cameras and two displays, LeanConnect is an ideal solution for automakers aiming for efficiency and cost optimization, offering advanced connectivity and cockpit features at an affordable price.

With Cinemo’s smartphone projection solutions, everyone in the car can benefit from seamless Android- and iOS-based smartphone integration. The company’s projection technology enables each car occupant to access supported apps directly from the head unit.

Cinemo’s solution provides Marelli with a high-performance projection stack that is field-proven and widely deployed in vehicles worldwide. The fully integrated, cross-platform, low-latency, low-footprint stack draws on Cinemo’s proven multimedia and connectivity expertise in both wired and wireless smartphone integration for AAOS.

“Our partnership with Cinemo has helped us enrich our AAOS-based LeanConnect infotainment platform and deliver a first-rate, quality solution for a major worldwide car manufacturer,” said Yannick Hoyau, Vice President Engineering and Advanced Innovation at Marelli’s Electronic Systems business. “Cinemo’s excellent automotive entertainment track record and easy-to-integrate software gives us peace of mind that we can deliver a cost-efficient solution and boost our time-to-market.”

“We are honored to partner with Marelli and see our software integrated into the company’s LeanConnect platform destined for a leading global carmaker,” adds Elif Ede, Vice President Strategy at Cinemo. “We look forward to seeing the first cars launch in 2026. “

About Cinemo:

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic.

Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo’s global team of 300+ innovative thinkers from 40 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

Contacts

Media Contact

Martina Oerther, Marketing Director, Cinemo



Email: moerther@cinemo.com