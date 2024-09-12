Cincoze Rugged Embedded Computers: Driving Innovation in Edge AI Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AOI–Rugged embedded computer brand—Cincoze, recognizes the huge application opportunities brought on by the edge AI trend and has five series across two product lines to fully meet the extreme performance, reliability, and environmental adaptability requirements of edge AI applications. The Rugged Computing—DIAMOND product line has three high-performance series (DV/DX/DS) that support the latest Intel Raptor Lake-S Core CPUs and offer flexible size, functionality, and expandability options to meet application and environmental requirements. The GPU Computing—GOLD product line has two series (GM/GP) with high-performance CPU options and support for MXM and PEG GPU cards for processing large-scale image input in industrial environments, providing the best computing solutions for image recognition, data-driven decision-making, and machine learning.









Manufacturing—Quality control and defect detection

Quality control and defect detection using automated optical inspection (AOI) and deep learning technology are typical applications of Edge AI in manufacturing. This technology automatically sorts PCBAs by identifying PCBA defects, such as surface irregularities, soldering problems, and missing or misplaced components, and marking the boards for manual inspection, greatly improving efficiency and yield.

The GP-3000 is the ideal choice for these applications. Equipped with an Intel Xeon/Core i CPU and up to 64GB of memory, it supports two high-end 250W full-length GPU cards, and has rich high-speed I/O to connect to sensors and cameras to meet the needs of AOI systems. Its excellent environmental adaptability is demonstrated in its wide temperature (-40 to 70°C), wide voltage (9-48 VDC), and compliance with the US military shock-resistant vibration standard (MIL-STD-810G), ensuring stable operation in harsh environments.

The GP-3000 uses three patented technologies: Dustproof Cooling Mechanism uses independent heat dissipation channels to manage heat and prevent dust from entering the system (Patent no. I778522), Scalable with Expansion Modules uses the GEB expansion box to install full-length high-end GPU cards or other PCIe add-on cards (Patent no. I779496), and GPU Card Mounting Bracket for holding GPU cards securely in place in high-vibration operation environments (Patent no. I763318).

Energy—Smart drilling in offshore oil fields

Modern smart drilling systems combine edge computing and AI to collect geological, pressure, temperature, and other sensor data in real-time, analyze that data, and make decisions using AI algorithms. This shortens drilling time and optimizes operations, preventing potential safety risks and ensuring stability and safety. This application requires an Edge AI computer with GPU computing capabilities. The high performance and PCIe expandable DS-1402 rugged industrial computer is an ideal choice.

The DS-1402 has a 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory. It provides two PCIe expansion slots, with one slot supporting an add-on card of up to 111 x 235mm and 110W. It connects to sensors and other devices through its many I/O ports (LAN, USB, COM, DIO, and more). Large capacity and high-speed storage are supported through 2.5” HDD/SSD, mSATA, and M.2 Key M slots. There are also three Mini PCIe slots for wireless cards. Embodying Cincoze’s rugged design principles, the DS-1402 has a wide operating temperature range (-40 to 70°C), supports wide voltage input (9V-48VDC), and has overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection. It complies with MIL-STD-810G and is UL 62368-1 certified to show that it can still operate stably and not be affected by severe vibration and temperature changes in the drilling environment.

About Cincoze



Cincoze is a brand manufacturer dedicated to providing embedded computing systems for edge computing, AIoT, and critical applications in harsh environments. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial monitors, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet the application needs of various vertical markets, especially manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, transportation, energy, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched numerous innovative products and has won several patents, awards, and international certifications.

