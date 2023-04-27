Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

DUNDALK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, in a PDF file called “ Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Earnings Document,” along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress



Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries.

