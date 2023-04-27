<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

DUNDALK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, in a PDF file called “Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Quarterly Earnings Document,” along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com
+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:
Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that it will report...
Continua a leggere

Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Roku Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) released first quarter 2023 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Olo Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire