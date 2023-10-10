Home Business Wire CII Resolves Allegations with No Admission of Liability; Affirms Commitment to Accessible...
CII Resolves Allegations with No Admission of Liability; Affirms Commitment to Accessible Cardiac Care

CII will continue all operations, including its supervision program, and bolster its compliance program under a Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General.


OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardiac Imaging, Inc. (“CII” or the “Company”) announced it has fully resolved an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) related to the fair market value of payments made to physicians for supervising cardiac PET and PET/CT scans. CII fully cooperated with the DOJ’s investigation, the resolution of which allows the Company to continue to move forward with its core mission of providing the leading cardiac imaging technology and care to patients across the US.

“We are pleased to reach the resolution announced today, and CII will continue to service patients across the nation with our fixed and mobile solutions, including our supervision program,” said Sam Kancherlapalli, Chief Executive Officer. “CII remains deeply committed to providing patients with the leading cardiac care, and we’re excited to continue to drive our mission forward.”

As is common in settlements of this nature, CII has entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG), and HHS-OIG agreed to waive its permissive exclusion authority for the conduct covered by the settlement agreement.

Cardiac Imaging, Inc. denies the allegations in the settlement agreement, and the settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by CII. The allegations did not pertain to the quality, medical need, or performance of CII’s services.

About Cardiac Imaging, Inc.

Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is the nation’s leading provider of cardiac PET services through their mobile and fixed site services. Their cutting-edge fleet of mobile coaches delivers all-inclusive Cardiac PET/CT imaging services straight to cardiologists’ offices. Cardiac Imaging, Inc.’s fixed site program is a comprehensive turnkey offering, enabling physicians to administer cardiac PET in their own facilities. Through these solutions, Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is advancing the field of cardiac PET and delivering premier cardiac care across the US.

