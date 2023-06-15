Cigniti Technologies Wins Bronze Stevie® and People’s Choice Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®

iNStaTM, Cigniti’s AI-powered Scriptless Test Automation Platform, Wins Bronze Stevie® Award and People’s Choice Stevie® Award in Low Code/No Code Platform Category

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI and IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, has won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Low Code/No Code Platform category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® for its AI-powered scriptless test automation platform, iNStaTM (part of BlueSwanTM suite) next-generation software testing platform.

Cigniti’s iNStaTM has also been named a Winner of the People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in the No Code / Low Code category. The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products is a significant feature of The American Business Awards, allowing the general public to vote for their preferred new products and services of the year. This year, more than 41,000 votes were cast in the people’s choice categories across product and service lines, making this recognition unique.

Cigniti’s Chief Executive Officer, Srikanth Chakkilam and Chief Revenue Officer, Vinay Rawat, accepted the award at the gala presentation ceremony in New York City on 13th June 2023.

The American Business Awards (ABA) are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

This prestigious award is a testament to Cigniti’s unwavering commitment to democratizing test script creation across different browsers and devices, allowing clients to break free from vendor lock-in through its innovative visual model-based recorder. Cigniti has reaffirmed its position as a leader in AI and IP-powered Digital Assurance & Digital Engineering services by winning this award.

iNStaTM is a self-healing and ultra-accessible test automation interface that defines tests without writing code. It instantly enables building production-grade test automation suites and helps improve overall QA efficiency and effectiveness.

On receiving this esteemed honor, Cigniti’s CEO, Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam said, “The Bronze win for our iNStaTM platform is an exciting moment for Cigniti and underscores our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services. This recognition highlights the incredible potential of our next-generation software testing platform, and we are elated to continue exploring new avenues to help clients break free from vendor lock-in. This award is a testament to our technical expertise and reinforces our commitment to providing clients value-added solutions that enhance their business outcomes.”

“Low code/no code is revolutionizing how organizations build and automate, and we’re proud to lead the way with our AI-powered Scriptless Test Automation Platform, iNStaTM. This accolade underscores the remarkable value that iNStaTM brings to the market, enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey with unprecedented efficiency and agility,” added Mr. Chakkilam.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on 13th June to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

About Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World’s Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, and Singapore.

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

