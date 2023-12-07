Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Annual revenue increased 21%

Q4 Revenue : $1.13 billion

: $1.13 billion Q4 Net Income per Share: $0.62 GAAP; $0.75 adjusted (non-GAAP)

$0.62 GAAP; $0.75 adjusted (non-GAAP) Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 4.2 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $188.8 million during the quarter

“Today we reported strong fiscal fourth quarter results, driven by positive demand dynamics, particularly with cloud provider customers. We delivered an outstanding fiscal year with 21% growth in revenue, gaining significant market share and further advancing our industry leadership position,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. “Looking ahead, as we execute on our strategy to extend our market leadership in optical while expanding our opportunities in routing and switching, we expect to continue to grow revenue faster than the market and take share.”

For fiscal fourth quarter 2023, Ciena reported revenue of $1.13 billion as compared to $971.0 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. For fiscal year 2023, Ciena reported revenue of $4.39 billion, as compared to $3.63 billion for fiscal year 2022.

Ciena’s GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023 was $91.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $57.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. For fiscal year 2023, Ciena’s GAAP net income was $254.8 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, as compared to GAAP net income of $152.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2022.

Ciena’s adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023 was $111.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $90.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. For fiscal year 2023, Ciena’s adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $406.3, or $2.72 per diluted common share, as compared to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $288.9, or $1.90 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2022.

Performance Summary For Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended October 28, 2023

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly and annual results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results (unaudited) Quarter Ended Period Year Ended Period October 28, October 29, Change October 28, October 29, Change 2023 2022 Y-T-Y* 2023 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,129.5 $ 971.0 16.3 % $ 4,386.5 $ 3,632.7 20.8 % Gross margin 43.1 % 44.7 % (1.6 )% 42.8 % 43.0 % (0.2 )% Operating expense $ 395.0 $ 356.3 10.9 % $ 1,521.3 $ 1,337.5 13.7 % Operating margin 8.1 % 8.0 % 0.1 % 8.2 % 6.1 % 2.1 %

Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) Quarter Ended Period Year Ended Period October 28, October 29, Change October 28, October 29, Change 2023 2022 Y-T-Y* 2023 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,129.5 $ 971.0 16.3 % $ 4,386.5 $ 3,632.7 20.8 % Adj. gross margin 43.7 % 45.2 % (1.5 )% 43.5 % 43.6 % (0.1 )% Adj. operating expense $ 337.6 $ 312.8 7.9 % $ 1,332.8 $ 1,177.0 13.2 % Adj. operating margin 13.8 % 13.0 % 0.8 % 13.1 % 11.2 % 1.9 % Adj. EBITDA $ 178.8 $ 153.5 16.5 % $ 665.8 $ 502.4 32.5 %

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Quarter Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Optical Networking 1 $ 748.0 66.2 $ 649.9 66.9 Routing and Switching 128.9 11.4 102.8 10.6 Total Networking Platforms 876.9 77.6 752.7 77.5 Platform Software and Services 82.1 7.3 71.6 7.4 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 20.0 1.8 21.2 2.2 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 74.4 6.6 73.1 7.5 Installation and Deployment 60.1 5.3 36.9 3.8 Consulting and Network Design 16.0 1.4 15.5 1.6 Total Global Services 150.5 13.3 125.5 12.9 Total $ 1,129.5 100.0 $ 971.0 100.0

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Year Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Optical Networking 1 $ 2,987.3 68.1 $ 2,380.0 65.5 Routing and Switching 506.2 11.5 398.4 11.0 Total Networking Platforms 3,493.5 79.6 2,778.4 76.5 Platform Software and Services 303.9 6.9 277.2 7.6 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 69.1 1.6 76.6 2.1 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 288.3 6.6 292.4 8.1 Installation and Deployment 181.0 4.1 157.4 4.3 Consulting and Network Design 50.7 1.2 50.7 1.4 Total Global Services 520.0 11.9 500.5 13.8 Total $ 4,386.5 100.0 $ 3,632.7 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue 1 Ciena renamed its former “Converged Packet Optical” product line “Optical Networking” effective as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This change, affecting only the presentation of such information, was made on a prospective basis and does not impact comparability of previous financial results or the composition of this product category.

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended October 28, 2023

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Quarter Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 801.4 71.0 $ 723.5 74.5 Europe, Middle East and Africa 164.1 14.5 135.1 13.9 Asia Pacific 164.0 14.5 112.4 11.6 Total $ 1,129.5 100.0 $ 971.0 100.0

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Year Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 3,110.3 70.9 $ 2,636.9 72.6 Europe, Middle East and Africa 643.1 14.7 555.2 15.3 Asia Pacific 633.1 14.4 440.6 12.1 Total $ 4,386.5 100.0 $ 3,632.7 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023, combining for a total of 29.7% of revenue. Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for the fiscal year 2023, combining for a total of 23.4% of revenue.

Cash and investments at the end of fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.25 billion

Cash flow from operations totaled $195.5 million and $168.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023, respectively

Average days’ sales outstanding (DSOs) were 92 and 95 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023, respectively

Accounts receivable, net balance was $1.00 billion

Unbilled contract assets, net balance was $150.3 million

Inventories totaled $1.05 billion, including: Raw materials: $664.8 million Work in process: $55.2 million Finished goods: $314.2 million Deferred cost of sales: $66.6 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(50.0) million

Product inventory turns were 2.0 for both the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023.

Headcount totaled 8,483 at the end of fiscal year 2023

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Today, Thursday, December 7, 2023, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal fourth quarter 2023 results.

Ciena’s management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company’s outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena’s website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: “Today we reported strong fiscal fourth quarter results, driven by positive demand dynamics, particularly with cloud provider customers”; “We delivered an outstanding fiscal year with 21% growth in revenue, gaining significant market share and further advancing our industry leadership position”; “Looking ahead, as we execute on our strategy to extend our market leadership in optical while expanding our opportunities in routing and switching, we expect to continue to grow revenue faster than the market and take share.”

Ciena’s actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena’s business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers, their spending and their businesses and markets; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the impact of macroeconomic conditions and global supply chain constraints or disruptions including increased supply costs and lead times; the impact of the introduction of new technologies by us or our competitors; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, their delivery dates and our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical tensions or events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Hamas, and public health emergencies or epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; cyberattacks, data breaches or other security incidents involving our enterprise network environment or our products; regulatory changes, litigation involving our intellectual property or government investigations; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 6, 2023 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena’s gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena’s business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena’s control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena’s GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena’s non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena’s results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 902,797 $ 779,609 $ 3,581,039 $ 2,888,848 Services 226,690 191,401 805,510 743,813 Total revenue 1,129,487 971,010 4,386,549 3,632,661 Cost of goods sold: Products 529,320 440,253 2,088,440 1,699,631 Services 113,886 97,160 419,258 372,686 Total cost of goods sold 643,206 537,413 2,507,698 2,072,317 Gross profit 486,281 433,597 1,878,851 1,560,344 Operating expenses: Research and development 189,444 166,898 750,559 624,656 Selling and marketing 123,648 121,865 490,804 466,565 General and administrative 64,100 48,191 215,284 179,382 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 7,209 13,621 23,834 33,824 Amortization of intangible assets 10,578 5,754 37,351 32,511 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3,474 598 Total operating expenses 394,979 356,329 1,521,306 1,337,536 Income from operations 91,302 77,268 357,545 222,808 Interest and other income, net 11,297 1,887 62,008 6,747 Interest expense (24,207 ) (13,775 ) (88,026 ) (47,050 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (7,874 ) — (7,874 ) — Income before income taxes 70,518 65,380 323,653 182,505 Provision (benefit) for income taxes1 (20,681 ) 7,735 68,826 29,603 Net income $ 91,199 $ 57,645 $ 254,827 $ 152,902 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.39 $ 1.71 $ 1.01 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.62 $ 0.39 $ 1.71 $ 1.00 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 147,437 148,548 148,971 151,208 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 2 147,891 149,111 149,380 152,193

1 For the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, reflects a tax benefit resulting, in part, from guidance in Notice 2023-63 issued by the IRS addressing capitalization and amortization of specified research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 2 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 0.5 million and 0.4 million shares for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, respectively; and (ii) 0.6 million and 1.0 million shares for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2022, respectively.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) October 28,



2023 October 29,



2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,010,618 $ 994,352 Short-term investments 104,753 153,989 Accounts receivable, net 1,003,876 920,772 Inventories, net 1,050,838 946,730 Prepaid expenses and other 405,694 370,053 Total current assets 3,575,779 3,385,896 Long-term investments 134,278 35,385 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 280,147 267,779 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,140 45,108 Goodwill 444,765 328,322 Other intangible assets, net 205,627 69,517 Deferred tax asset, net 809,306 824,008 Other long-term assets 116,453 113,617 Total assets $ 5,601,495 $ 5,069,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 317,828 $ 516,047 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 431,419 360,782 Deferred revenue 154,419 137,899 Operating lease liabilities 16,655 18,925 Current portion of long-term debt 11,700 6,930 Total current liabilities 932,021 1,040,583 Long-term deferred revenue 74,041 62,336 Other long-term obligations 170,407 150,335 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,259 42,392 Long-term debt, net 1,543,406 1,061,125 Total liabilities 2,753,134 2,356,771 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 144,829,938 and 148,412,943 shares issued and outstanding 1,448 1,484 Additional paid-in capital 6,262,083 6,390,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,767 ) (46,645 ) Accumulated deficit (3,377,403 ) (3,632,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,848,361 2,712,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,601,495 $ 5,069,632

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income $ 254,827 $ 152,902 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,864 — Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 92,564 95,922 Share-based compensation expense 130,455 105,131 Amortization of intangible assets 49,616 44,281 Deferred taxes (14,852 ) (27,502 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 29,464 16,184 Provision for warranty 31,742 17,440 Gain on cost method equity investments, net (26,368 ) (4,120 ) Other 15,771 4,120 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (94,565 ) (47,069 ) Inventories (132,497 ) (589,113 ) Prepaid expenses and other (51,965 ) (58,996 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,190 16,453 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (138,469 ) 100,327 Deferred revenue 27,412 26,380 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (20,857 ) (20,096 ) Net cash used in operating activities 168,332 (167,756 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (106,197 ) (90,818 ) Purchases of investments (252,329 ) (647,526 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 208,104 702,197 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (2,984 ) 4,942 Purchase of cost method equity investments — (8,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (230,048 ) (62,043 ) Net cash used in investing activities (383,454 ) (101,248 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net 497,500 — Payment of long term debt (9,430 ) (5,197 ) Proceeds for modification of term loan 830 — Payment of debt issuance costs (6,379 ) (5,484 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (3,791 ) (3,468 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (38,506 ) (48,454 ) Repurchases of common stock – repurchase program (242,201 ) (500,800 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 31,357 30,348 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 229,380 (133,055 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,150 (26,167 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,408 (428,226 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 994,378 1,422,604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,010,786 $ 994,378 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 84,465 $ 42,812 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 78,242 $ 34,967 Operating lease payments $ 22,782 $ 21,661 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 6,990 $ 12,373 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program $ 9,310 $ — Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 10,236 $ 23,242 Gain on cost method equity investments, net $ 26,368 $ 4,120

APPENDIX A – Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 486,281 $ 433,597 $ 1,878,851 $ 1,560,344 Share-based compensation-products 1,194 907 4,518 3,867 Share-based compensation-services 2,827 2,066 10,470 7,533 Amortization of intangible assets 2,763 2,005 12,264 11,770 Total adjustments related to gross profit 6,784 4,978 27,252 23,170 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 493,065 $ 438,575 $ 1,906,103 $ 1,583,514 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 43.7 % 45.2 % 43.5 % 43.6 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 394,979 $ 356,329 $ 1,521,306 $ 1,337,536 Share-based compensation-research and development 11,412 8,507 42,331 31,879 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 9,187 8,084 35,136 31,280 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 10,274 7,610 37,587 30,435 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 7,209 13,621 23,834 33,824 Amortization of intangible assets 10,578 5,754 37,351 32,511 Acquisition and integration costs — — 3,474 598 Legal settlement 8,750 — 8,750 — Total adjustments related to operating expense 57,410 43,576 188,463 160,527 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 337,569 $ 312,753 $ 1,332,843 $ 1,177,009 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 91,302 $ 77,268 $ 357,545 $ 222,808 Total adjustments related to gross profit 6,784 4,978 27,252 23,170 Total adjustments related to operating expense 57,410 43,576 188,463 160,527 Total adjustments related to income from operations 64,194 48,554 215,715 183,697 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 155,496 $ 125,822 $ 573,260 $ 406,505 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 13.8 % 13.0 % 13.1 % 11.2 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 91,199 $ 57,645 $ 254,827 $ 152,902 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes (20,681 ) 7,735 68,826 29,603 Income before income taxes 70,518 65,380 323,653 182,505 Total adjustments related to income from operations 64,194 48,554 215,715 183,697 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 7,874 — 7,874 — Gain on cost method equity investments, net — — (26,368 ) (4,120 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 142,586 113,934 520,874 362,082 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 31,369 23,015 114,592 73,141 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 111,217 $ 90,919 $ 406,282 $ 288,941 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 147,437 148,548 148,971 151,208 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 147,891 149,111 149,380 152,193 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.62 $ 0.39 $ 1.71 $ 1.00 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.75 $ 0.61 $ 2.72 $ 1.90

