CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Third Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc., providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

In addition, on September 30, 2023, its investments are approximately $22.7 million in mostly liquid assets or $1,787 per share, based on the 12,704 shares outstanding at that date.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $475,000 in operating revenues, an 8.3% decrease from the $518,000 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $109,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $112,000 in 2022.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 157 of its shares at an average price of $1,784 per share. We now have 12,704 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,712 of its shares for $18.9 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced, subject to regulatory approval, it will acquire 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”) from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). Brick Skirt was a former subsidiary of LICT known as DFT Communications.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Attachment A Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Revenue $ 475 $ 518 $ 1,428 $ 1,408 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation 297 329 864 855 General and administrative costs of operations 69 77 196 214 Corporate office expenses 242 262 802 711 Depreciation and amortization 31 37 93 147 Total Operating expenses 639 705 1,955 1,927 Operating loss (164 ) (187 ) (527 ) (519 ) Other income: Investment income 255 100 721 132 Equity in earnings/(loss) of limited partnership investment 157 27 106 (9 ) Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities (36 ) – (76 ) – Total Other income 376 127 751 123 Net income (loss) before income taxes 212 (60 ) 224 (396 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (50 ) 11 (53 ) 95 Net income (loss) $ 162 $ (49 ) $ 171 $ (301 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,424 13,121 12,484 13,325 Actual shares outstanding 12,704 13,042 12,704 13,042 Earnings Per Share Net income (loss) per share $ 13.04 $ (3.73 ) $ 13.70 $ (22.59 )

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Attachment B Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 September 30,



2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,798 $ 10,647 $ 1,137 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 18,378 9,940 20,903 Investment in available for sale equity securities 667 400 – Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,849 1,743 1,699 Accounts receivable 189 200 180 Prepaid expenses 39 155 13 Materials and supplies 59 59 59 Income taxes receivable 88 68 253 Total Current Assets 23,067 23,212 24,244 Property, plant and equipment, net 661 676 719 Goodwill 337 337 337 Other intangibles, net 44 52 54 Other investments 700 100 100 Deferred income taxes – 18 – Other assets 85 85 93 Total Assets $ 24,894 $ 24,480 $ 25,547 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 78 $ 95 $ 123 Accrued liabilities 304 385 400 Total Current Liabilities 382 480 523 Deferred income taxes 22 – 101 Other liabilities 70 70 82 Total Liabilities 474 550 706 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,415, 26115 and 26,115 issued; and 12,704; 12,561; and 13,042 outstanding — — — Contributed capital 5,612 5,612 5,612 Retained earnings 37,757 36,986 37,037 Treasury stock, 13,712; 13,555; and 13,074 shares at cost (18,949 ) (18,668 ) (17,808 ) Total Equity 24,420 23,930 24,841 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,8294 $ 24,480 $ 25,547

