Home Business Wire CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Third Quarter Operating Results
Business Wire

CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Third Quarter Operating Results

di Business Wire

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc., providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

In addition, on September 30, 2023, its investments are approximately $22.7 million in mostly liquid assets or $1,787 per share, based on the 12,704 shares outstanding at that date.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $475,000 in operating revenues, an 8.3% decrease from the $518,000 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $109,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $112,000 in 2022.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 157 of its shares at an average price of $1,784 per share. We now have 12,704 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,712 of its shares for $18.9 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced, subject to regulatory approval, it will acquire 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”) from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). Brick Skirt was a former subsidiary of LICT known as DFT Communications.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

 

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Attachment A

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

475

 

$

518

 

$

1,428

 

$

1,408

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation

 

297

 

 

329

 

 

864

 

 

855

 

General and administrative costs of operations

 

69

 

 

77

 

 

196

214

Corporate office expenses

 

242

 

 

262

 

 

802

 

 

711

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

31

 

 

37

 

 

93

 

 

147

 

Total Operating expenses

 

639

 

 

705

 

 

1,955

 

 

1,927

 

Operating loss

 

(164

)

 

(187

)

 

(527

)

 

(519

)

Other income:

 

 

 

 

Investment income

 

255

 

 

100

 

 

721

 

 

132

 

Equity in earnings/(loss) of limited partnership investment

 

157

 

 

27

 

106

 

(9

)

Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities

(36

)

(76

)

Total Other income

 

376

 

 

127

 

 

751

 

 

123

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

212

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

 

(396

 

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(50

)

 

11

 

 

(53

)

 

95

 

Net income (loss)

$

162

 

$

(49

)

$

171

 

$

(301

)

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

12,424

 

 

13,121

 

 

12,484

 

 

13,325

 

Actual shares outstanding

 

12,704

 

 

13,042

 

 

12,704

 

 

13,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

$

13.04

 

$

(3.73

)

$

13.70

 

$

(22.59

)
 

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Attachment B

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
 

September 30,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

September 30,

2022

Assets

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,798

 

$

10,647

 

$

1,137

 

Investments in United States Treasury Bills

 

18,378

 

 

9,940

 

 

20,903

 

Investment in available for sale equity securities

 

667

 

 

400

 

 

 

Investment in equity method limited partnership

 

1,849

 

 

1,743

 

 

1,699

 

Accounts receivable

 

189

 

 

200

 

 

180

 

Prepaid expenses

 

39

 

 

155

 

 

13

 

Materials and supplies

 

59

 

 

59

 

 

59

 

Income taxes receivable

 

88

 

 

68

 

 

253

 

Total Current Assets

 

23,067

 

 

23,212

 

 

24,244

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

661

 

 

676

 

 

719

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

337

 

 

337

 

 

337

 

Other intangibles, net

 

44

 

 

52

 

 

54

 

Other investments

 

700

 

 

100

 

 

100

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

Other assets

 

85

 

 

85

 

 

93

 

Total Assets

$

24,894

 

$

24,480

 

$

25,547

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

78

 

$

95

 

$

123

 

Accrued liabilities

 

304

 

 

385

 

 

400

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

382

 

 

480

 

 

523

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

22

 

 

 

 

101

 

Other liabilities

 

70

 

 

70

 

 

82

 

Total Liabilities

 

474

 

 

550

 

 

706

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,415, 26115 and 26,115 issued; and 12,704; 12,561; and 13,042 outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contributed capital

 

5,612

 

 

5,612

 

 

5,612

 

Retained earnings

 

37,757

 

 

36,986

 

 

37,037

 

Treasury stock, 13,712; 13,555; and 13,074 shares at cost

 

(18,949

)

 

(18,668

)

 

(17,808

)

Total Equity

 

24,420

 

 

23,930

 

 

24,841

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

24,8294

 

$

24,480

 

$

25,547

 

 

Contacts

Kenneth D. Masiello

Chief Financial Officer

(775) 664-3700

Articoli correlati

Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for November 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SIGNY, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New data from Global Blue (NYSE:GB) reveals that the global dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has...
Continua a leggere

Nextdoor Rewind: 2023 Gives Neighbors a Local-Level Reflection of the Past Year Together

Business Wire Business Wire -
For the first time, neighbors will experience a recap of the shared moments, events, and highlights in their metro...
Continua a leggere

Owens & Minor Launches Life Takes Care™

Business Wire Business Wire -
-Life Takes Care reflects Owens & Minor’s unique purpose and critical role in healthcare- -New purpose and strategic vision shared...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php