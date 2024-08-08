CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Second Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces unaudited results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the New Hampshire operations generated revenues of $508,000, representing an increase of $24,000 from the $484,000 for the previous year’s second quarter, while EBITDA from New Hampshire operations, before corporate expenses, was $150,000 in the 2024 period as compared to $123,000 in 2023.

During 2024, the Company acquired 269 of its shares at an average price of $1,816 per share. We now have 12,399 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 14,017 of its shares for $19.5 million, or an average price of $1,391 per share.

On March 1, 2024, Bretton Woods Telephone Company’s contract with the Omni Mount Washington Resort LLC was renewed for another five-year term.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced, subject to regulatory approval, it will acquire 450 shares of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), representing a 20% interest thereof, from LICT Corporation (“LICT”), for an aggregate purchase price of $1,500,000, 40% of this interest was acquired in the third quarter of 2023, by issuing 300 CIBL shares to LICT, and the remaining 60% interest is expected to be acquired in the second half of 2024. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.

Capital expenditures were $89,000 and $26,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the Company in order to create shareholder value.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Attachment A Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Revenue $ 508 $ 484 $ 976 $ 953 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue 296 295 568 567 General and administrative costs of operations 62 66 117 127 Corporate office expenses 280 309 523 560 Depreciation and amortization 34 31 65 62 Total Operating expenses 672 701 1,273 1,316 Operating loss (164 ) (217 ) (297 ) (363 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 266 244 521 466 Equity in loss of limited partnership investment (127 ) (30 ) (283 ) (51 ) Unrealized and realized losses on available for sale equity securities (71 ) (10 ) (113 ) (40 ) Total Other income 68 204 125 375 Net income (loss) before income taxes (96 ) (13 ) (172 ) 12 Income tax (expense) benefit 31 3 46 (3 ) Net income (loss) $ (65 ) $ (10 ) $ (126 ) $ 9 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,445 12,487 12,554 12,515 Actual shares outstanding 12,399 12,436 12,399 12,436 Earnings Per Share Net income (loss) per share $ (5.22 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (10.03 ) $ 0.72

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Attachment B Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share Data) June 30, 2024 December 31,



2023



(Audited) June 30, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,348 $ 1,252 $ 1,727 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 18,841 19,046 18,371 Investment in available for sale equity securities 279 551 703 Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,595 1,878 1,693 Accounts receivable 221 228 172 Prepaid expenses 71 160 70 Materials and supplies 59 59 59 Income taxes receivable 43 45 69 Total Current Assets 22,457 23,219 22,864 Telecommunications, property, plant and equipment, net 771 646 684 Goodwill 337 337 337 Other intangibles, net 35 41 46 Other investments 700 700 100 Deferred income taxes 41 – 26 Other assets 71 71 85 Total Assets $ 24,421 $ 25,014 $ 24,142 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 124 $ 76 $ 53 Accrued liabilities 381 371 303 Total Current Liabilities 505 447 356 Deferred income taxes – 37 – Other liabilities 59 59 70 Total Liabilities 564 543 426 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,415, 26,415 and 26,115 issued; and 12,399; 12,668; and 12,436 outstanding — — — Contributed capital 6,212 6,212 5,612 Retained earnings 37,147 37,273 36,995 Treasury stock, 14,017; 13,748; and 13,680 shares at cost (19,502 ) (19,014 ) (18,891 ) Total Equity 23,857 24,471 23,716 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,421 $ 25,014 $ 24,142

Contacts

Kenneth D. Masiello



Chief Financial Officer



(775) 664-3700