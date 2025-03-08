CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of its operations which consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 7.5% to $517,000 from the $481,000 from the previous year period, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), before corporate expenses, increased 7.9% to $149,000 from the $138,000 for the previous year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 3.5% to $1,975,000 from the $1,909,000 for the previous year, while EBITDA, before corporate expenses, was up 16.6% to $590,000 as compared to $506,000 in 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights – (In Thousands of USD)

Cash and Liquid Assets – (b) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $1,453 $451 Investments in US Treasury Bills 16,598 19,046 Investments in available for sale equity securities 294 551 Investments in equity method limited partnership 1,645 1,878 Other Investments – (a) 1,636 700 Total cash and liquid assets $21,626 $22,626 Shares Outstanding 12,266 12,668 Liquid value per share (a) (b) $1,763 (a)(b) $1,786 ‘(a) Consists of Brick Skirt 20% equity method - $1,536 (see below) and Solix, Inc. 1.43% cost method - $100 ‘(b) Excludes the assets of the New Hampshire operations of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc.

Other Highlights

On September 25, 2024, the Company announced, that it completed its acquisition of 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). CIBL acquired this interest through the issuance of 750 of its common shares. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.

Capital expenditures were $12,000 and $14,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Year to date capital expenditures were $423,000 and $83,000 for the years ending 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During 2024, the Company acquired 852 of its shares at an average price of $1,788 per share. CIBL has 12,266 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 14,600 of its shares for $20.5 million, or an average price of $1,407 per share. Subsequent to year end 2024, the Company repurchased 496 shares of its shares for $845,000, or an average price of $1,703 per share.

On December 19, 2024, the Company’s board of directors elected to add Diya Das as a member effective January 1, 2025.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the Company in order to create shareholder value.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Attachment A (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Revenue $ 517 $ 481 $ 1,975 $ 1,909 Costs and Expenses Operating costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 306 283 1,147 1,148 General and administrative costs of operations 62 59 238 255 Corporate office expenses 199 281 945 1,082 Depreciation and amortization 43 31 143 124 Total Operating expenses 610 654 2,473 2,609 Operating loss (93 ) (173 ) (498 ) (700 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 221 266 1,013 989 Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment (68 ) 29 (215 ) 134 Unrealized and realized gains (losses) on available for sale equity securities 18 65 (97 ) (12 ) Total Other income 171 360 701 1,111 Income before income taxes 78 187 203 411 Income tax expense (27 ) (71 ) (60 ) (124 ) Net income $ 51 $ 116 $ 143 $ 287 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,643 12,693 12,565 12,537 Actual shares outstanding 12,266 12,668 12,266 12,668 Earnings Per Share Net income from continuing operations per share Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 4.03 $ 9.14 $ 11.38 $ 22.90

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Attachment B (In Thousands, Except Common Share Data) December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,341 $ 1,252 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 16,598 19,046 Investment in available for sale equity securities 294 551 Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,645 1,878 Accounts receivable 284 228 Prepaid expenses 192 160 Materials and supplies 59 59 Income taxes receivable - 45 Total Current Assets 21,413 23,219 Property, plant and equipment, net 958 646 Goodwill 337 337 Other intangibles, net 30 41 Other investments 1,636 700 Deferred income taxes 39 -- Other assets 59 71 Total Assets $ 24,472 $ 25,014 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Income taxes payable $ 14 - Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 138 $ 76 Accrued liabilities 284 371 Total Current Liabilities 436 447 Deferred income taxes -- 37 Other liabilities 46 59 Total Liabilities 482 543 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,865 and 26,415 issued; and 12,266 and 12,668 outstanding -- -- Contributed capital 7,112 6,212 Retained earnings 37,416 37,273 Treasury stock, 14,600 and 13,748 shares at cost (20,538 ) (19,014 ) Total Equity 23,990 24,471 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,472 $ 25,014

Kenneth D. Masiello

Chief Financial Officer

(775) 664-3700