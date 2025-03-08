CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of its operations which consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 7.5% to $517,000 from the $481,000 from the previous year period, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), before corporate expenses, increased 7.9% to $149,000 from the $138,000 for the previous year period.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 3.5% to $1,975,000 from the $1,909,000 for the previous year, while EBITDA, before corporate expenses, was up 16.6% to $590,000 as compared to $506,000 in 2023.
Balance Sheet Highlights – (In Thousands of USD)
|
Cash and Liquid Assets – (b)
|
December 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$1,453
|
$451
|
Investments in US Treasury Bills
|
|
16,598
|
|
19,046
|
Investments in available for sale equity securities
|
|
294
|
|
551
|
Investments in equity method limited partnership
|
|
1,645
|
|
1,878
|
Other Investments – (a)
|
|
1,636
|
|
700
|
Total cash and liquid assets
|
$21,626
|
$22,626
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
12,266
|
|
12,668
|
Liquid value per share (a) (b)
|
$1,763
|
(a)(b)
|
|
$1,786
|
‘(a) Consists of Brick Skirt 20% equity method - $1,536 (see below) and Solix, Inc. 1.43% cost method - $100
|
‘(b) Excludes the assets of the New Hampshire operations of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc.
Other Highlights
On September 25, 2024, the Company announced, that it completed its acquisition of 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). CIBL acquired this interest through the issuance of 750 of its common shares. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.
Capital expenditures were $12,000 and $14,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Year to date capital expenditures were $423,000 and $83,000 for the years ending 2024 and 2023, respectively.
During 2024, the Company acquired 852 of its shares at an average price of $1,788 per share. CIBL has 12,266 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 14,600 of its shares for $20.5 million, or an average price of $1,407 per share. Subsequent to year end 2024, the Company repurchased 496 shares of its shares for $845,000, or an average price of $1,703 per share.
On December 19, 2024, the Company’s board of directors elected to add Diya Das as a member effective January 1, 2025.
CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the Company in order to create shareholder value.
To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.
CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.
|
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Attachment A
|
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
517
|
|
$
|
481
|
|
|
$
|
1,975
|
|
|
$
|
1,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
General and administrative costs of operations
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
59
|
238
|
255
|
Corporate office expenses
|
|
199
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Total Operating expenses
|
|
610
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
2,473
|
|
|
|
2,609
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
(173
|
)
|
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
(700
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income
|
|
221
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
989
|
|
Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment
|
(68
|
)
|
29
|
(215
|
)
|
134
|
Unrealized and realized gains (losses) on available for sale equity securities
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
65
|
(97
|
)
|
(12
|
)
|
Total Other income
|
|
171
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
78
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
411
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
$
|
116
|
|
|
$
|
143
|
|
|
$
|
287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
12,643
|
|
|
12,693
|
|
|
|
12,565
|
|
|
|
12,537
|
|
Actual shares outstanding
|
|
12,266
|
|
|
12,668
|
|
|
|
12,266
|
|
|
|
12,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share
Net income from continuing operations per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
4.03
|
|
$
|
9.14
|
|
|
$
|
11.38
|
|
|
$
|
22.90
|
|
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
Attachment B
|
(In Thousands, Except Common Share Data)
|
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,341
|
|
|
$
|
1,252
|
|
|
Investments in United States Treasury Bills
|
|
16,598
|
|
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
Investment in available for sale equity securities
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
Investment in equity method limited partnership
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
|
1,878
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
Materials and supplies
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
21,413
|
|
|
|
23,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
Other intangibles, net
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
Other investments
|
|
1,636
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
24,472
|
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
138
|
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,865 and 26,415 issued; and 12,266 and 12,668 outstanding
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
Contributed capital
|
|
7,112
|
|
|
|
6,212
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
37,416
|
|
|
|
37,273
|
|
|
Treasury stock, 14,600 and 13,748 shares at cost
|
|
(20,538
|
)
|
|
|
(19,014
|
)
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
23,990
|
|
|
|
24,471
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
24,472
|
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
