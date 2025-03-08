CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of its operations which consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 7.5% to $517,000 from the $481,000 from the previous year period, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), before corporate expenses, increased 7.9% to $149,000 from the $138,000 for the previous year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the New Hampshire operations increased revenues 3.5% to $1,975,000 from the $1,909,000 for the previous year, while EBITDA, before corporate expenses, was up 16.6% to $590,000 as compared to $506,000 in 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights – (In Thousands of USD)

Cash and Liquid Assets – (b)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$1,453

$451

Investments in US Treasury Bills

 

16,598

 

19,046

Investments in available for sale equity securities

 

294

 

551

Investments in equity method limited partnership

 

1,645

 

1,878

Other Investments – (a)

 

1,636

 

700

Total cash and liquid assets

$21,626

$22,626

Shares Outstanding

 

12,266

 

12,668

Liquid value per share (a) (b)

$1,763

(a)(b)

 

$1,786

 

‘(a) Consists of Brick Skirt 20% equity method - $1,536 (see below) and Solix, Inc. 1.43% cost method - $100

‘(b) Excludes the assets of the New Hampshire operations of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc.

Other Highlights

On September 25, 2024, the Company announced, that it completed its acquisition of 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). CIBL acquired this interest through the issuance of 750 of its common shares. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.

Capital expenditures were $12,000 and $14,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. Year to date capital expenditures were $423,000 and $83,000 for the years ending 2024 and 2023, respectively.

During 2024, the Company acquired 852 of its shares at an average price of $1,788 per share. CIBL has 12,266 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 14,600 of its shares for $20.5 million, or an average price of $1,407 per share. Subsequent to year end 2024, the Company repurchased 496 shares of its shares for $845,000, or an average price of $1,703 per share.

On December 19, 2024, the Company’s board of directors elected to add Diya Das as a member effective January 1, 2025.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the Company in order to create shareholder value.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Attachment A

(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

517

 

$

481

 

 

$

1,975

 

 

$

1,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

306

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

1,147

 

 

 

1,148

General and administrative costs of operations

 

62

 

 

 

59

238

255

Corporate office expenses

 

199

 

 

281

 

 

 

945

 

 

 

1,082

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

43

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

124

 

Total Operating expenses

 

610

 

 

654

 

 

 

2,473

 

 

 

2,609

 

Operating loss

 

(93

)

 

(173

)

 

 

(498

)

 

 

(700

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

 

221

 

 

266

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

989

 

Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment

(68

)

29

(215

)

134

Unrealized and realized gains (losses) on available for sale equity securities

 

18

 

 

 

65

(97

)

(12

)

Total Other income

 

171

 

 

360

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

1,111

 

Income before income taxes

 

78

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

203

 

 

 

 

 

 

411

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(27

)

 

(71

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(124

)

Net income

$

51

 

 

$

116

 

 

$

143

 

 

$

287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

12,643

 

 

12,693

 

 

 

12,565

 

 

 

12,537

 

Actual shares outstanding

 

12,266

 

 

12,668

 

 

 

12,266

 

 

 

12,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share

Net income from continuing operations per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

4.03

 

$

9.14

 

 

$

11.38

 

 

$

22.90

 

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Attachment B

(In Thousands, Except Common Share Data)

 

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2023

 

Assets

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,341

 

 

$

1,252

 

 

Investments in United States Treasury Bills

 

16,598

 

 

 

19,046

 

 

Investment in available for sale equity securities

 

294

 

 

 

551

 

 

Investment in equity method limited partnership

 

1,645

 

 

 

1,878

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

284

 

 

 

228

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

192

 

 

 

160

 

 

Materials and supplies

 

59

 

 

 

59

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

-

 

 

 

45

 

 

Total Current Assets

 

21,413

 

 

 

23,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

958

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

337

 

 

 

337

 

 

Other intangibles, net

 

30

 

 

 

41

 

 

Other investments

 

1,636

 

 

 

700

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

39

 

 

 

--

 

 

Other assets

 

59

 

 

 

71

 

 

Total Assets

$

24,472

 

 

$

25,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

$

14

 

 

 

-

 

 

Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

138

 

 

$

76

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

284

 

 

 

371

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

436

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

--

 

 

 

37

 

 

Other liabilities

 

46

 

 

 

59

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

482

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,865 and 26,415 issued; and 12,266 and 12,668 outstanding

 

--

 

 

 

--

 

 

Contributed capital

 

7,112

 

 

 

6,212

 

 

Retained earnings

 

37,416

 

 

 

37,273

 

 

Treasury stock, 14,600 and 13,748 shares at cost

 

(20,538

)

 

 

(19,014

)

 

Total Equity

 

23,990

 

 

 

24,471

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

24,472

 

 

$

25,014

 

 

 


