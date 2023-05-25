CIBL, Inc. Reports (Unaudited) First Quarter Operating Results

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces that at March 31, 2023, it’s investment included $22.7 million in liquid assets or $1,813 per share, based on the 12,524 shares outstanding at that date, 28 shares of LICT Corporation common stock and 10,000 shares of Solix Inc., a private outsourcing firm that provides, among other services, billing and collection for the telecommunications industry. In addition, CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $469,000 in operating revenues, a 5.9% increase from the $443,000 reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $135,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $115,000 in 2022.

During 2023, the Company acquired 49 of its shares at an average price of $1,783 per share. We now have 12,512 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,604 of its shares for $18.8 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data Attachment A Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Revenue $469 $443 Costs and expenses Operating costs, excluding depreciation 273 258 General and administrative costs of operations 61 70 Corporate office expenses 219 179 Management fee 31 31 Depreciation and amortization 31 60 Total operating expenses 615 598 Operating loss (146) (155) Other income (expense): Interest income 221 4 Equity in income/(loss) of limited partnership investment (20) 42 Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities (30) – Total other income 171 46 Net income (loss) before income taxes 25 (109) Income tax (expense) benefit (6) 27 Net income (loss) $19 $(82) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,542 13,689 Actual shares outstanding 12,524 13,171 Per Share Net income (loss) per share $1.51 $(6.01)

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment B March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,821 $10,647 $2,356 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 18,634 9,940 19,996 Investment in available for sale equity securities 526 400 – Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,723 1,743 1,750 Accounts receivable 197 200 172 Prepaid expenses 124 155 103 Materials and supplies 59 59 59 Income taxes receivable 66 68 211 Total Current Assets 23,150 23,212 24,647 Telecommunications, property, plant and equipment, net 686 676 799 Goodwill 337 337 337 Other intangibles, net 49 52 56 Other investments 100 100 100 Deferred income tax 14 18 Other assets 85 85 90 Total Assets $24,421 $24,480 $26,029 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $97 $95 $296 Accrued liabilities 371 385 296 Total Current Liabilities 468 480 592 Deferred income taxes – – 101 Other liabilities 70 70 82 Total Liabilities 538 550 775 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,115 issued; and 12,524; 12,561; and 13,171 outstanding — — — Contributed capital 5,612 5,612 5,612 Retained earnings 37,005 36,986 37,256 Treasury stock, 13,592; 13,555; and 12,945 shares at cost (18,734) (18,668) (17,614) Total Equity 23,883 23,930 25,254 Total Liabilities and Equity $24,421 $24,480 $26,029

Contacts

Kenneth D. Masiello



Chief Financial Officer



(775) 664-3700