CIBL, Inc. Reports Preliminary (unaudited) Full Year Operating Results

CIBL, Inc. ("CIBL" or the "Company"; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces that at December 31, 2022, it held $22.7 million in liquid assets or $1,807 per share, based on the 12,561 shares outstanding at that date, 20 shares of LICT Corporation common stock and 10,000 shares of Solix Inc., a private outsourcing firm that provides, among other services, billing and collection for the telecommunications industry. In addition, CIBL's operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire ("New Hampshire Operations").

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the New Hampshire operations generated $1,863,000 in revenues, a 1.9% decrease from the $1,899,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $452,000 in the 2022 period as compared to $549,000 in 2021.

During 2022, the Company acquired 2,188 of its shares at an average price of $1,802 per share. We now have 12,561 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,555 of its shares for $18.7 million, or an average price of $1,380 per share.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment A Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Total revenue $ 455 $ 470 $ 1,863 $ 1,899 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation 291 264 1,146 1,080 General and administrative costs of operations 51 64 265 270 Corporate office expenses 280 184 897 715 Management fee 31 31 125 125 Depreciation and amortization 32 73 179 267 Total operating expenses 685 616 2,612 2,457 Operating loss (230 ) (146 ) (749 ) (558 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 199 3 331 9 Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment 44 22 35 128 Other (19 ) (35 ) (19 ) (17 ) Total other income 224 (10 ) 347 120 Net loss before income taxes (6 ) (156 ) (402 ) (438 ) Income tax benefit 2 25 97 211 Net income (loss) $ (4 ) $ (131 ) $ (305 ) $ (227 ) Earnings Per Share Net income (loss) $ (0.31 ) $ (8.83 ) $ (23.07 ) $ (14.69 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,916 14,831 13,222 15,448 Actual shares outstanding 12,561 14,749 12,561 14,749

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment B December 31,



2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,647 $ 3,179 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 9,940 21,998 Investment in equity securities 400 — Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,743 1,708 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1 200 181 Prepaid expenses 155 155 Materials and supplies 59 59 Other current assets (includes deferred taxes of $14 in 2022) 265 188 Total Current Assets 23,409 27,468 Telecommunications, plant and equipment at cost 4,292 4,289 Accumulated depreciation (3,616 ) (3,442 ) Net property, plant and equipment 676 847 Goodwill 337 337 Other intangibles, net 52 57 Other investments 100 100 Other assets 85 93 Total Assets $ 24,659 $ 28,902 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 227 $ 219 Accrued liabilities 385 276 Total Current Liabilities 612 495 Deferred income taxes – 101 Other liabilities 70 82 Total Liabilities 682 678 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,115 issued; and 12,561 and 14,749 outstanding — — Contributed capital 5,612 5,612 Retained earnings 37,033 37,338 Treasury stock, 13,555 and 11,367 shares at cost (18,668 ) (14,725 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 23,977 28,225 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 24,659 $ 28,902

