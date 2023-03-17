CIBL, Inc. Reports Preliminary (unaudited) Full Year Operating Results

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces that at December 31, 2022, it held $22.7 million in liquid assets or $1,807 per share, based on the 12,561 shares outstanding at that date, 20 shares of LICT Corporation common stock and 10,000 shares of Solix Inc., a private outsourcing firm that provides, among other services, billing and collection for the telecommunications industry. In addition, CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the New Hampshire operations generated $1,863,000 in revenues, a 1.9% decrease from the $1,899,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $452,000 in the 2022 period as compared to $549,000 in 2021.
During 2022, the Company acquired 2,188 of its shares at an average price of $1,802 per share. We now have 12,561 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,555 of its shares for $18.7 million, or an average price of $1,380 per share.
CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.
|
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
|
Attachment A
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
455
|
|
$
|
470
|
|
|
$
|
1,863
|
|
|
$
|
1,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
General and administrative costs of operations
|
51
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
265
|
270
|
|
Corporate office expenses
|
|
280
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
897
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
Management fee
|
|
31
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
685
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
|
(749
|
)
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
199
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment
|
44
|
|
22
|
35
|
128
|
|
Other
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
Total other income
|
|
224
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
(6
|
)
|
(156
|
)
|
|
(402
|
)
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
2
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(131
|
)
|
|
$
|
(305
|
)
|
|
$
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
$
|
(8.83
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14.69
|
)
|
|
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
12,916
|
|
|
14,831
|
|
|
13,222
|
|
|
15,448
|
|
Actual shares outstanding
|
|
12,561
|
|
|
14,749
|
|
|
12,561
|
|
|
14,749
|
|
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
|
Attachment B
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
10,647
|
|
|
$
|
3,179
|
|
Investments in United States Treasury Bills
|
|
|
9,940
|
|
|
|
21,998
|
|
Investment in equity securities
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment in equity method limited partnership
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Materials and supplies
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Other current assets (includes deferred taxes of $14 in 2022)
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
23,409
|
|
|
|
27,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telecommunications, plant and equipment at cost
|
|
|
4,292
|
|
|
|
4,289
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(3,616
|
)
|
|
|
(3,442
|
)
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
Other intangibles, net
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Other investments
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
24,659
|
|
|
$
|
28,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
227
|
|
|
$
|
219
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,115 issued; and 12,561 and 14,749 outstanding
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Contributed capital
|
|
|
5,612
|
|
|
|
5,612
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
37,033
|
|
|
|
37,338
|
|
Treasury stock, 13,555 and 11,367 shares at cost
|
|
|
(18,668
|
)
|
|
|
(14,725
|
)
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
23,977
|
|
|
|
28,225
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
$
|
24,659
|
|
|
$
|
28,902
|
