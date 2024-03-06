CIBL, Inc. Reports Preliminary (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating Results

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces preliminary unaudited results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. CIBL’s operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire (“New Hampshire Operations”).

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the New Hampshire Operations generated $481,000 in operating revenues, an 5.9% increase from the $455,000 reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire Operations was $138,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $113,000 in 2022.

Operating revenues for the New Hampshire Operations generated $1.909 million for the year ending December 31, 2023, a 2.4% increase from the $1.863 million reported for the year ending December 31, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire Operations totaled $506 million for the year ending December 31, 2023 as compared to $452 million in the prior year.

On December 31, 2023, liquid investments were approximately $22.7 million or $1,794 per share, based on the 12,668 shares outstanding at year end December 31, 2023.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 193 of its shares at an average price of $1,789 per share. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,748 of its shares for $19.0 million, or an average price of $1,383 per share. Outstanding shares increased from 12,561 to 12,668 due to 300 shares issued for Brick Skirt (see below) less 193 shares repurchased during 2023.

On August 31, 2023, CIBL received 5,700 shares of MachTen, Inc. (OTC Pink: MACT) as a spin-off distribution from our holdings of LICT Corporation shares.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced, subject to regulatory approval, it will acquire 450 shares of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), representing a 20% interest thereof, from LICT Corporation (“LICT”), at an aggregate purchase price of $1,500,000. 40% of this interest was made in the third quarter of 2023, by issuing 300 of our shares to LICT, and the remaining interest is expected to be acquired in the first half of 2024. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data) Attachment A Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Revenue $481 $455 $1,909 $1,863 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation 283 291 1,148 1,146 General and administrative costs of operations 59 51 255 265 Corporate office expenses 281 311 1,082 1,022 Depreciation and amortization 31 32 124 179 Total Operating expenses 654 685 2,609 2,612 Operating loss (173) (230) (700) (749) Other Income (Expense) Investment income 266 199 989 331 Equity in earnings of limited partnership investment 29 44 134 35 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) 65 (19) (12) (19) Total Other income – net 360 224 1,111 347 Net income (loss) before income taxes 187 (6) 411 (402) Income tax (expense) benefit (71) 2 (124) 50 Net income (loss) $ 116 $(4) $ 287 $(352) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,693 12,916 12,537 13,222 Actual shares outstanding 12,668 12,561 12,668 12,561 Earnings Per Share Net income (loss) per share $ 9.14 $(0.31) $ 22.90 $(26.62)

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share Data) Attachment B December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,252 $10,647 Investments in United States Treasury Bills 19,046 9,940 Investment in available for sale equity securities 551 400 Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,878 1,743 Accounts receivable 228 200 Prepaid expenses 160 155 Materials and supplies 59 59 Income taxes receivable 45 68 Total Current Assets 23,219 23,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 646 676 Goodwill 337 337 Other intangibles, net 41 52 Other investments 700 100 Deferred income taxes – 18 Other assets 71 85 Total Assets $25,014 $24,480 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $76 $95 Accrued liabilities 371 385 Total Current Liabilities 447 480 Deferred income taxes 37 – Other liabilities 59 70 Total Liabilities 543 550 Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,415 and 26,115 issued; and 12,668 and 12,561 outstanding — — Contributed capital 6,212 5,612 Retained earnings 37,273 36,986 Treasury stock, 13,748 and 13,555 shares at cost (19,014) (18,668) Total Equity 24,471 23,930 Total Liabilities and Equity $25,014 $24,480

