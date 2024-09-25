Home Business Wire CIBL, Inc. Reports Closing on its Acquisition of a 20% Interest in...
CIBL, Inc. Reports Closing on its Acquisition of a 20% Interest in Brick Skirt

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (“CIBL” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces that it closed on its acquisition of 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. (“Brick Skirt”), from LICT Corporation (“LICT”). CIBL acquired this interest through the issuance of 750 of its common shares. Brick Skirt, through subsidiaries, provides broadband and communication services to sections in western New York state.

CIBL’s Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks, and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

Kenneth D. Masiello

Chief Financial Officer

(775) 664-3700

