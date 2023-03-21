CIBL, INC. Announces Board Authorization to Repurchase 400 of its Common Shares

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: CIBY)(“CIBL” or the “Company”) is announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional 400 of its common shares.

Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation on November 19, 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,592 of its shares, including through two “Modified Dutch Auctions” conducted in December 2012 and January 2014. A total of 4,746 share were repurchased through these auctions, and the remaining 8,846 repurchased shares were acquired through open market and private transactions.

The Company now has 12,524 shares of its common stock outstanding.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful or that financial targets will be met, and such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

CIBL is a holding company with subsidiaries in telecommunications. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY. CIBL’s telephone number is (775) 329-8555.

