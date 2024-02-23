CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital to InsightRX

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing to InsightRX, a San Francisco-based software company leveraging quantitative pharmacology and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve therapeutic decision-making from phase I drug development to the point of patient care. InsightRX applies patient-specific data and quantitative models to tailor dosing for complex treatments, including antibiotics, chemotherapeutic agents, and immunosuppressants. InsightRX also employs AI to empower data scientists in analyzing clinical trial data, aiding in trial design, understanding dose-exposure-response relationships, and refining dosing strategies for regulatory submissions.

“We are proud that InsightRX is leading the transition from the traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach in drug dosing to a more individualized treatment paradigm that considers the unique characteristics of patient subgroups and the specific needs of each patient. This shift is not just pivotal for patient care but also for the introduction of new drugs to the market. To help us achieve our strategic vision of transforming patient care, we worked with CIBC for the necessary financing to accelerate our growth. CIBC showed intellectual curiosity about the intricacies of our business and were thoughtful in their approach,” said Sirj Goswami, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of InsightRX.

“We’re excited to work with the InsightRX leadership team as they use artificial intelligence to blaze a trail in drug development in biopharma clinical trials and in helping healthcare providers ensure patients are receiving optimal drug dosing,” said John Flemming, managing director of CIBC Innovation Banking’s Seattle office. “InsightRX will play a significant role in enhancing the development of new therapies that will improve patient safety in the healthcare drug development and delivery chain.”

