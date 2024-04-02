CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Growth Capital Financing to CertifID

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided growth financing for wire fraud protection company CertifID, which will use the financing to further expand its portfolio of wire fraud prevention services.

Through its portfolio of protection software, insurance and recovery services, CertifID’s mission is to help stop wire fraud and keep its clients’ money safe.

“CIBC Innovation Banking is a trusted partner to CertifID in our journey to protect more customers from wire fraud,” said Tyler Adams, CEO of CertifID. “Given their proven track record of supporting technology startups, we look forward to expanding our business with CIBC Innovation Banking at our side.”

“We are excited to work with CertifID as they enter the next phase of their growth,” said Jonathan Schupack, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “CertifID is well positioned for further expansion as it addresses the fraud prevention needs in the real estate market.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About CertifID

CertifID is a leader in wire fraud protection. The company safeguards billions of dollars every month from fraud with advanced software, insurance, and proven recovery services. Trusted by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, home buyers and sellers, and others, CertifID provides further peace of mind with up to $1M in direct coverage on every wire it protects. Learn more at: www.certifid.com.

Contacts

Beth McKay, beth.mckay@cibc.com, 416-552-1391