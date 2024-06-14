Churchome Launches New and Improved Mobile App

The App Offers Access to Weekly Services, Daily Guided Prayers, Pastor Chat, Uniquely Curated Content, and More

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the goal of helping people grow in their spiritual journey, Churchome today announced the launch of a new digital mobile app. The Churchome app is built to help identify where individuals are on their spiritual journey and help curate content to increase their spiritual growth. Through scientific studies, it’s been proven that intentional daily scripture reading and prayer drastically increases their sense of connectivity with God, decreases anxiety, and helps to realign one’s spiritual life.









As a global faith community, Churchome reaches an audience of more than a half-million people weekly in 82 countries worldwide. Churchome provides technology platforms that include content, guidance, and connectivity to a global community. Realizing the physical limitations of capacity with the traditional church model, Churchome has pivoted to leverage the “building” of the future: technology.

The Churchome app contains features to broaden its community connection and spiritual guidance such as:

Daily Guided Prayers: New 5–7-minute pastor and communicator-led prayers released daily serving to encourage an intentional daily practice of meditation, powerful moments of reflection to focus the mind and spirit, to help build a personal connection with God, and to encourage spiritual growth.

Find Your Focus: Users can filter through content to choose the kind of encouragement they are looking for as they experience specific life challenges and experiences.

Pastor Chat: A live tool that instantly connects members privately with a pastor via Churchome for questions, guidance, prayer, and support in faith, available seven days a week.

Suggested Content: A curated collection of suggested content personalized for each user to support their faith journey.

Bible Feature: The Bible feature allows users to read through the entire Bible and dive deeper into scriptures highlighted in Daily Guided Prayers.

Weekly Service: Delivered on a weekly basis, content curated for adults, youth, and kids, that consists of an encouraging message, time of discussion, and space for community.

Churchome Experience Online Live Stream: Live streamed directly on the Churchome app and YouTube from both Seattle, Washington and Los Angeles, California.

“By utilizing technology and leveraging the global adoption of handheld devices, we can help share the Good News of God’s love with a greater effectiveness than ever before,” said David Kroll, CEO of Churchome. “In a day and age where we are fighting a loneliness epidemic, it is our mission to utilize the most effective means available to create a sense of belonging, to offer guidance, and to connect humans across the globe.”

The Churchome mobile application is now available on the Apple App Store and coming soon to the Google Store.

About Churchome

Churchome is a global community where everyone is welcome, no matter where you are in your spiritual journey, you belong here. We strive to be a community of big-hearted people willing to love and help anybody. Churchome leverages digital technology to reach millions of people in countries all over the world. With global complexities our world faces today like fighting a loneliness epidemic, we strive and hope to bring the love and compassion of Jesus to those who are searching for connection. For more information, please visit churchome.org.

