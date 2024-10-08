Church Mutual® Launches Enhanced Website Experience Tailored for Religious, Nonprofit and Human Services, and Camps and Outdoor Recreation Organizations

MERRILL, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1 has launched a redesigned website aimed at providing an enhanced customer experience and a streamlined purchasing process for its customers and prospects.





“We are so excited to launch the new churchmutual.com. The fresh look and updated functionality reflects our dedication to providing seamless experiences in support of our customers,” said Sarah Collins, assistant vice president – Marketing. “The site features insurance industry resources and vital information about our commercial products that support a multitude of organizations dedicated to serving others.”

Key improvements to the website include:

Resources section: The new Resources section highlights insurance industry content including thought leadership, checklists and safety products that are essential to mitigating risk. Visitors can filter content by specialty and topic, simplifying the process of finding essential information to protect their organizations.

Chatbot integration: A new chatbot feature is now available to assist users with quick questions and connect them to Customer Service, ensuring faster and more efficient support.

Accessibility compliance: The website offers equal access for people with disabilities making content perceivable, operable and understandable using alternate text, clear navigation, appropriate color contrasts and more.

Enhanced usability: Visitors are invited to explore the new website and familiarize themselves with its enhanced features. Previous content has been redirected to new, user-friendly URLs for a seamless transition.

Visit churchmutual.com today to see trends and insights about commercial insurance for religious, nonprofit human services, camps and outdoor recreation organizations.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit churchmutual.com.

1 Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

