Chronus Announces Former UserTesting Executive David Satterwhite as New CEO

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chronus—Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, today announced the appointment of David Satterwhite as its new CEO. Satterwhite succeeds Seena Mortazavi who has led Chronus since 2015 after acquiring the business from the original founders via a Search Fund. Mortazavi will remain as an investor and an active member of Chronus’ board of directors.









During Mortazavi’s 8-year tenure, he grew revenue more than 7x, taking the company to a successful exit with Level Equity in 2021, and establishing it as the market leader in the mentoring software industry. Under his leadership, Chronus has created more than 800,000 mentoring connections and positively impacted the lives and career development of millions of users through its state-of-the-art technology focused on human connection and equitable workplaces.

Mortazavi said he is feeling called to go back into the entrepreneurial world and use his experience with Chronus to help other purpose-driven businesses transform people’s lives.

“After reaching new milestones with our partners at Level Equity, I’m excited to be handing the reins over to David and continuing to support Chronus as an active member of the board while I pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities,” Mortazavi said. “Having interviewed numerous candidates, David’s success in growing and scaling companies, plus his passion for mentoring, developing others and strong commitment to DEI made him the best candidate for the role.”

Satterwhite is a culture-first leader who has spent the majority of his career to date building, developing and leading organizations, earning the loyalty of customers and helping bring great technology and solutions to market. He has served as a go-to-market executive, building and scaling teams from the pre-revenue stage to over $300 million ARR for more than 20 years at companies like newScale (acquired by Cisco), Good Technology (acquired by Blackberry), PubNub, Act-On Software and UserTesting (acquired by Thoma Bravo).

Most recently as chief revenue officer at UserTesting, he helped lead the company to a successful IPO in 2021 and subsequent acquisition. Throughout his career, Satterwhite has had a consistent passion and focus on leadership through people development, management excellence and mentorship.

“When I was introduced to Chronus’ mission of developing employees, teammates and leaders through mentorship, it was love at first sight,” Satterwhite said. “I am on a mission to help customers exponentially increase their employee engagement, which drives exponential growth. I’ve seen this happen throughout my career. An employee who is engaged and thriving on your team delivers massive positive results for your company. That’s our focus at Chronus. I want to continue helping companies build thriving, engaged workforces through mentorship, development and leadership.”

About Chronus

Chronus empowers the world’s top enterprises to shape a future-ready workforce, delivering mentoring software that unleashes the full potential of their people. Powering thousands of programs for millions of people, Chronus has been the market maker and innovator in mentoring software since the company was founded in 2007.

The most innovative organizations in the world, such as Amazon, Shell, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Baker Tilly and Uber rely on Chronus every day to power their inclusive and future-ready mentoring programs.

Follow Chronus on LinkedIn or on Twitter @ChronusSoftware, and like us on Facebook.

Contacts

Lydia Frank, VP of Marketing



lydia.frank@chronus.com

(425) 274-3772