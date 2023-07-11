Christine Cooper, Founder and CEO, aequum Health LLC, Achieves Tremendous Success in the 2023 TITAN Women in Business Awards

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Women In Business Awards have made a resounding impact on the global business landscape as they wrap up the first season for 2023. This esteemed competition has captured the attention of the international community with over hundreds of exceptional entries from more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, China, and many others.





After reviewing numerous entries, the competition’s judges deemed Christine Cooper, founder and CEO, aequum Health LLC, to be deserving of the Gold TITAN Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Woman Leadership of the Year (Business < 5 Years) category.

Cooper says, “It is a distinct honor to be selected from among so many deserving and accomplished women nominated for this prestigious award. I am immensely proud of the aequum team, what we have achieved together and our collective capabilities to impact stakeholders in the self-insured industry. By leveling the playing field for those challenged by the complexities of medical billing, we are truly expanding opportunities to manage costs, reduce spending and gain potential savings in order to sustain health coverage as a benefit.”

Under Cooper’s leadership, aequum protects its partners, clients and members who participate in self-insured health plans against unreasonable medical billing charges. aequum’s team of specialists employ compliant strategies and data-driven solutions, creating a competitive financial advantage for plan sponsors and improving the “health and wealth” status of plan participants.

The TITAN Women In Business Awards honors and celebrates all who are making a significant impact in various industries and professions, while recognizing the outstanding achievements of women, from accomplished executives to rising entrepreneurs, who demonstrate exceptional innovation, excellence, and leadership in their respective fields.

“IAA takes great pride in providing a platform for outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their exceptional work and be recognized for their excellence in the industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and commend them for demonstrating the highest standards of business excellence even when in the presence of our respected jurors.”

Grand Jury Panel

In recognition of the importance of impartiality and diverse perspectives in the evaluation process, the competition prioritizes excellence and has assembled a distinguished jury panel of accomplished professionals. These jurors hail from esteemed organizations, including Krithika Chandramouli (Meta), Pranjali Ganoo (Google), Deepa Venkatrao (IQVIA), Niculut Violeta (Anchor Grup), Sherilyn Kamga (Talend), and several other outstanding individuals.

By bringing together such a distinguished panel of experts, the competition ensures that only the most deserving submissions are recognized for their excellence, under the implementations of blind judging.

“These TITANs today have shown that their success stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and the drive to achieve excellence,” noted Thomas. “Their contributions have been invaluable in propelling their respective organizations forward and serving as a driving force in their industries, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.”

About TITAN Women In Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards program honors exceptional females who have made remarkable strides in the ever-evolving business landscape, making a substantial impact with their unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions. The program serves as a beacon of inspiration, recognizing and celebrating their monumental impacts on the business world.

About aequum, LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their health care plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend medical balance bills and brings savings to employer-sponsored health plans by providing administrative and other services to its partners. In addition, its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, provides legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com.

