Christian Broadcasting System Selects Triton Digital to Power Audio and Podcast Strategy

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced that Christian Broadcasting System, the prominent provider of faith-based audio content in South Korea, has chosen Triton Digital to aid in growing its presence in the South Korean audio market. Through the partnership, Christian Broadcasting System will adopt Triton Digital’s suite of podcasting solutions for secure distribution, seamless monetization, and robust analytics.





Eugine Park, Director of Digital Contents Department of Christian Broadcasting System, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “Triton Digital has a robust offering of solutions that complement each other and make it easier to manage our advertising efforts. We’re thrilled about this partnership as it represents a huge step forward for CBS as we focus on expanding our audiences and maximizing revenue opportunities.”

Triton Digital is also celebrating a significant milestone by joining forces with the Christian Broadcasting System, marking its entrance into the Korean audio market in collaboration with the esteemed broadcasting company that is already established in the market.

Christian Broadcasting System will leverage Triton’s Supply Side Platform (SSP), an audio-first SSP, built from the ground up for broadcasters, podcasters, and music streaming services. Integrated with the world’s leading DSPs, the SSP provides advanced publisher controls to manage access, regulate pricing, and establish ad quality settings in the Triton Audio Marketplace, where CBS podcast inventory will be available for buyers programmatically. Furthermore, CBS will use Triton Digital’s Advertising Platform (TAP) to monetize digital audio content globally and adopt Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics to access consistent and reputable audio consumption data to gain a better understanding of its audiences and increase overall advertising revenue.

“The appetite for audio continues to grow in the APAC region as Triton saw an increase in both impressions delivered and publisher revenue in Q1 of this year,” said Richard Palmer, Vice President of Market Development & Strategy (APAC), Triton Digital. “We’re excited to be working with Christian Broadcasting System to provide listeners in that region with the best listening experience available and look forward to helping them expand their reach within the South Korean market.”

The audio market in South Korea has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years – right now, more than half of adults listen to radio. Overall, the Asia Pacific region is expanding rapidly, as consumption of digital audio is up over 450% in the last 24 months offering a valuable medium for advertisers to target and reach engaged audiences.

About Christian Broadcasting System

CBS is Korea’s first independent broadcasting company founded in 1954 and now has 14 regional networks all over the country. As a multimedia group based on Christianity, CBS is leading public broadcasting service through our media networks including FM radio, Podcasts, TV, mobile app Rainbow etc. CBS has its strength not only in daily news and current affairs but also in music shows (especially most loved by seniors). According to the survey by KOBACO* in 2020, CBS News Show ranked #1 ‘Informative and Reliable’ news.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry.

